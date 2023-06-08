Wigan Athletic have been handed yet another off-field blow as it has emerged that they are now under a transfer embargo.

The Latics have already been deducted eight points before the start of the 2023-24 League One season by the EFL due to various financial misdemanours in relation to paying player and staff wages at the club.

And now they are unable to complete any trading of players as the EFL's embargo reporting service states that they are in breach of Rule 17, which relates to tax matters with HMRC.

Why are Wigan Athletic under a transfer embargo?

The EFL earlier on Thursday announced changes to their regulations, stipulating that any club who accumulate 30 days of late payments within 12 months will be subjected to a ban on paying transfer fees for three consecutive windows, and it appears that the Latics could be in breach of this.

However, according to an update from Wigan Today, time may be on the Latics' side to ensure that the three transfer window embargo doesn't set in.

Despite being looked into by the EFL since the end of May due to not satisfying HMRC's requirements, the changes made by the EFL on Thursday mean that Wigan have 30 days to settle their outstandings debts.

If they do not do that in the 30 day window though, then the club will be punished for the next three transfer windows.

What is the latest on Wigan Athletic's ownership situation?

After many months of players and staff at Wigan failing to receive payment of wages on time, current owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi is now willing to sell the club.

His failure to provide the necessary money on time on multiple occasions led to Wigan's points deduction from their Championship tally back in March, and when Al Jasmi once again did not pay Latics employees on time in May, more points were deducted despite the season being finished.

Since then, a total of eight points from Wigan's starting total of 0 for the 2023-24 League One season have been taken off due to unpaid wages and Al Jasmi's failure to deposit a certain sum into a bank account as means of a guarantee for players being paid in June.

A bid has been accepted for the club from young Midlands-based entrepreneur Sarbjot Johal, however it's unclear as to whether he will get the green light from the EFL as part of their Owners and Directors Test as he failed to do so when trying to take over at Morecambe earlier in the year.