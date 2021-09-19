Wigan Athletic hand opportunity to 34-year-old free agent

Goalkeeper Mark Howard is training with League One side Wigan Athletic, a report from a print edition of The Sun (19/09, p61) has claimed.

With Jamie Jones injured, 19-year-old Sam Tickle was named on the bench as back-up to Ben Amos for the Latics in their 4-1 win at Accrington that moved them top of the League One table on Saturday.

Now however, it seems as though Wigan are looking at a more experienced goalkeeper, as they assess their options between the posts.

According to this latest update, Howard has been training with the club recently in the wake of Jones’ injury, although it remains to be seen if the 34-year-old will be offered a contract at The DW Stadium.

Howard is currently a free agent after leaving League Two side Scunthorpe United at the end of last season, after joining the Irons back in October.

To date, Howard has racked up nearly 300 senior appearances in his career, with Sheffield United, as well as Wigan’s local rivals Blackpool and Bolton, among his former clubs.

The Verdict

A short-term deal for Howard might be something worth considering for Wigan here.

It has been suggested that Jones will be out of action for several weeks with a hand injury, so the Latics could benefit from bringing in some experienced cover for Amos while he is out of action.

Howard is obviously someone who could provide that for Leam Richardson’s side, and with plenty of League One game time under his belt, the prospect of featuring at this level for Wigan is unlikely to be daunting for him.

This therefore, could be a smart move for Wigan to make, particularly given Howard’s situation means you imagine it could be agreed both quickly, and relatively cheaply.