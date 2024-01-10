Highlights Derby County and Portsmouth are interested in signing Wigan forward Callum Lang this month for their League One promotion bids.

Lang has been a key player for Wigan in League One, but has struggled in the Championship.

Joining Derby would give Lang a chance to play in the Championship again and potentially take his game to the next level.

Derby County may see this January transfer window as a chance to further strengthen their League One promotion bid.

The Rams missed out on the play-offs altogether last season, so pressure was firmly on the club and manager Paul Warne to go at least one better this time around.

It was a slow start for Derby, as inconsistent results meant they were playing catch-up after only a few games of the campaign.

However, in recent weeks and months, Derby have picked up form, and that has resulted in them getting into the top six and closing the gap on the automatic places.

League One table (As it stands January 10th) Teams PL PTS GD 1 Portsmouth 26 53 20 2 Bolton Wanderers 24 51 21 3 Peterborough United 25 49 23 4 Derby County 25 49 23 5 Oxford United 25 46 13 6 Barnsley 24 43 18 7 Stevenage 25 43 12 8 Blackpool 26 39 10

So, this month gives the club a chance to assess their squad and try and strengthen in areas they think need improving.

One area Warne and co. are looking to improve in is the forward line, as they’ve been mentioned as having an interest in Wigan Athletic forward Callum Lang.

Derby County and Portsmouth interested in Callum Lang

According to a report from Football Insider, both Derby County and Portsmouth are interested in signing Wigan forward Callum Lang this month.

This report states that both League One clubs are looking to improve their attack this month, as they both eye promotion, and it seems Lang is on their list of targets.

It goes on to add that Wigan could be open to selling the forward, with both League One sides already submitting an offer for the player.

However, since this report, Portsmouth’s sporting director, Rich Hughes, has denied that the club are looking at signing Lang.

Therefore, this means Derby could have a free run at signing Lang this month, and for the player, this is an opportunity that should be too good to turn down.

Callum Lang must not let Derby County interest slip by

Callum Lang is a product of the Wigan academy and has been part of the first team for a few seasons now.

In the early days of his career, he had several loan spells away from the club, playing for the likes of Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town, and Motherwell.

But since the 2020/21 season, the 25-year-old has been firmly part of Wigan’s first team, scoring 15 goals and recording 10 assists as the Latics won promotion from the third tier in the 2021/22 season.

That season, Lang started 41 of the 42 games he was available for, with his overall goal involvement being 23. Lang finished that campaign averaging 0.38 goals per 90 minutes, while he also chipped in with an assist 0.20 times per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

In that campaign, the forward had 96 shots, with 38 of them being on target, which means he had an accuracy of 39.6%. Lang was crucial in front of goal, and that was shown by him averaging 2.41 shots per 90 minutes, as per Fbref.com.

Lang has performed very well for the Latics in their time in League One but has struggled to adapt in the Championship, with his goal scoring and assists having a lower tally.

This season, Lang has featured a lot for Wigan once again, but has struggled to be the threat he normally is in League One. But with Wigan open to the idea of letting him go this month, the forward mustn’t let the chance of joining Derby slip by.

This is because he would join a side that is flourishing this season, especially going forward, and it could be said that should he join the Rams, he would have a good chance of finding his scoring touch once again.

Furthermore, Derby are competing for a place in the Championship next season, and therefore, it could be Lang’s most realistic chance of playing in the second tier once again. This is because it seems Championship sides might not have the interest in the player they once had, and Wigan are currently trying to make sure they do enough to stay in League One for next season, given their points deduction.

Derby might be Lang’s best chance of playing in the Championship, but also the size of the club and what they could potentially achieve means Lang would be silly to let this chance slip by, as it could take his game to the next level.