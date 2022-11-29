Wigan Athletic figure reacts as Kolo Toure arrives from Leicester City

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the appointment of Kolo Toure as their new first-team manager, with the club’s Chief Executive, Malachy Brannigan, insistent they are delighted with the Ivorian’s arrival.

Toure has arrived at Wigan from Leicester City, where he served as a coach under Brenden Rodgers. The 41-year-old has signed a long-term deal with the Latics, seeing him through until the summer of 2026.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender replaces Leam Richardson in-charge DW Stadium and is tasked with keeping Wigan in the Championship.

Reacting to the news that Toure had been appointed, Chief Executive, Brannigan, told the club’s official media: “We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the Board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward. We received a high calibre of applicants for the manager’s job in recent weeks, in a very thorough recruitment process as we looked to appoint the right person for the role.

“From the earliest of conversations we had with Kolo, it was evident to us that he had instantly bought into the values of the Club – with his enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to work and be part of Wigan Athletic shining throughout the process.

“There is no doubt that this appointment is an exciting one for the Football Club. Kolo is a manager who wants to play a positive brand of football and will strive every day to make the Club stronger.“

Toure inherits a Wigan side sitting 22nd in the Championship table and in the division’s relegation zone on goal difference.

The season is at a break right now owing to the World Cup, which gives Toure and his coaching staff, Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal, the chance to fly to Turkey to link up with Wigan’s players on their mid-season training camp before the Championship season resumes for the Latics on December 10th.

“The work starts immediately with the first team squad, as the season is just a couple of weeks away from restarting,” Brannigan continued.

“As a Board of Directors, we look forward to working closely with Kolo and his team as the work begins collectively to establish Wigan Athletic as a Championship Club.

“I am sure that all Latics supporters will get behind the appointment of Kolo Touré, give their backing to the staff and the players, as the Football Club begins a new, exciting era – starting at Millwall on December 10th.”

The Verdict

When any new manager starts at a football club there’s an element of risk involved, which is particularly the case when it comes to Toure, as he takes his first steps into management.

However, he’s played under some of the best coaches in England, whilst he’s served as Rodgers’ assistant at Celtic and Leicester, where he’s sure to have learned plenty.

This coming fortnight is huge, though, with Toure linking up with his players in something of a mini pre-season. He has to get his ideas across quickly if he is to hit the ground running over an intense December schedule.

