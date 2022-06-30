Wigan Athletic figure offers transfer assessment

Wigan Athletic CEO Mal Brannigan has explained the club’s lack of transfer activity so far this summer.

The Latics earned promotion to the Championship with a league title victory last season.

That has seen the recruitment team decide to move towards a more precise approach to bringing players to the club this window.

There was a huge turnover of players last season, but now the club is willing to back the current squad to maintain their place in the second division.

The club’s chief executive expects many clubs to have a quieter approach to this window, especially given the financial constraints that a lot of teams are under.

However, he has not ruled out the club bringing in a few players between now and deadline day.

“We always try to look at ourselves first and foremost, and we have had plenty of conversations throughout the summer – and even going back to the end of last season – about players,” said Brannigan, via Wigan Today.

“It’s talking to other clubs, talking to agents, talking to sporting directors, who are also talking to other clubs.

“But overall it has been very quiet for the vast majority of clubs.

“What you need to do is progress through windows and bring stability to your football club, rather than constant turnover of staff and turnover of players.

“What we also have here is an amazing set of players who achieved exactly what we asked of them last year.

“There’s also that little bit that says: ‘Well done, you deserve to be a Championship footballer now, let’s see how that develops out there’.

“I think we’ll be quiet, I think we’ll be measured…and I think it comes back to making sure this football club is a Championship club this time next year.”

Wigan have already lost four players from last season, with the likes of Gavin Massey and loan trio Tom Bayliss, Kell Watts and Glen Rea having all departed the club following the end of the most recent campaign.

However, it remains to be seen whether those players will be replaced this window as Leam Richardson looks to lead the team to maintaining their status in the second division this season.

The Verdict

It will be difficult for Wigan to stay in the Championship without adding at least one or two reinforcements into the team.

However, an overhaul is certainly not needed so it is wise to be more thorough this summer.

The gap between the top of League One and the bottom of the second tier is not too wide, so Wigan do still hold a good chance of staying up if they can continue performing at their best under Richardson.

There is also still two months to go in the transfer window, so it is the safer option to avoid rushing into signing players before pre-season even really gets underway.