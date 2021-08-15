Wigan Athletic fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Latics transfer deals from over the years

Wigan Athletic will be looking to be challenging at the right end of the Sky Bet League One table this season after fighting off the threat of relegation during the previous campaign as they stayed up by the skin of their teeth.

Here, we have devised a 22 question quiz which has been designed to put even the most ardent of Wigan fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall!

1 of 22 Who did the Latics sign Gwion Edwards from? Charlton Athletic Sunderland Ipswich Town Swindon Town