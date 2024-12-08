Wigan Athletic are hoping to purchase Accrington Stanley defender Connor O'Brien in the January transfer window.

That is the latest from journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account, who claims that Latics boss Shaun Maloney has been given a cash backing from the board ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

The Greater Manchester outfit have previously been cautious about spending money on transfers under relatively new owner Mike Danson, but Nixon reports that Maloney will be given the opportunity to sign some players in January to replenish his young squad.

Aforementioned Accrington full-back O'Brien is just 20 years old and has become one of the leading talents at the Wham Stadium, so Wigan may have to fork out a sizeable fee for the full-back.

His departure would be a big blow for Stanley, but it may only be a matter of time until he earns a move up from League Two.

Who is Wigan Athletic transfer target Connor O'Brien?

O'Brien has been with his hometown club Accrington since the age of eight and has matured into a solid defender in the professional game since his debut last season.

He is just 20 years old and has already made 50 senior appearances for Stanley. O'Brien operates mostly at right back but can slot in at left back if required, and has shown he has qualities in both the defensive and offensive side of the game.

Related Wigan Athletic massively hit the jackpot with £2.5m star and these 5 others Football League World looks at six signings who were highly successful additions for the Latics

Accrington have endured a hugely disappointing 2024/25 campaign so far as they sit 20th in League Two, having picked up 18 points in 18 games, but O'Brien has become one of their leading performers despite their underwhelming position.

The youngster has really had to step up at a young age, and has done so by assisting two goals as a full-back in his 12 league starts this season.

Perhaps, it is time for a new challenge in order to further his development, and League One outfit Wigan could be the perfect destination, although Accrington may not need the financial injection from a player sale as much now, given they will travel to Anfield in January to take on Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Wigan Athletic need reinforcements in January to inject fresh energy into their season

Wigan are having a tough time in the third tier at the moment and currently sit 18th in the table, having lost eight of their first 18 league games.

Wigan Athletic's last five results Opposition Result Leyton Orient (H) 2-0 L Huddersfield Town (A) 1-0 L Northampton Town (H) 2-1 W Barnsley (A) 1-0 W Wycombe (H) 1-0 L

Shaun Maloney has been in charge since January 2023, and is now reportedly being financially backed in the upcoming January transfer window, so it will be interesting to see how he goes about his business now he is being given some money to spend.

A new right-back should definitely be a priority for Wigan, as their only natural players in that position are Liverpool loanee Calvin Ramsay, who has missed large chunks of the season, or the versatile Steven Sessengon.

When those two have been unavailable, centre-backs James Carragher and Toby Sibbick have had to fill in, so a new option at right-back would surely be high on Maloney's list of targets.

Experience may be needed in some areas of the pitch, given the general youthfulness of Wigan's current squad, but the opportunity to land an improving player like O'Brien for a reasonable fee may be tough to turn down.