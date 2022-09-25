Wigan Athletic eyeing ambitious move for former Premier League player

Wigan Athletic are eyeing an ambitious move to bring former England and Premier League defender Danny Rose to the DW Stadium.

That is according to The Sun, who report that the club, despite already having two left-back’s on the books, see the opportunity to sign Rose as one they cannot turn down.

As per their report, personal terms are not expected to be an issue, with Rose keen to return to the north of England having been born in Doncaster.

So much so that he reportedly turned down the chance to join Greek side AEK Athens this summer.

The now 32-year-old has had a fine career in the game, most notably at Tottenham Hotspur where he appeared 214 times for the club.

Rose also had spells with Sunderland, Bristol City, Peterborough United and more recently, Newcastle United.

He would depart Spurs permanently in 2021 after not playing a single match for the club in 2020/21, instead training with their under-21 side for the season.

Last summer, he linked up with Watford on a free transfer, but never got going at Vicarage Road.

The defender looked unfit when he turned up and would only go on to make nine appearances for the club before the Hornets announced in January that he would no longer be a part of their first team squad.

Since then, Rose was training with the Hornets youth sides, and this summer, Spurs’ under-21’s.

Rose has also earned 29 England caps during his career.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting one.

On the surface of things, you can certainly understand why Wigan would be interested.

Rose is an experienced at Premier League level defender, and a former England international. Given he’s available on a free and seemingly fits in with their wage structure with personal terms not set to be a problem , it seems a no brainer.

And yet, there are still doubts.

Rose’s time at Watford did not go to plan, and given how it ended at Spurs, too, I think there are more question marks than answers hanging over the 32-year-old at present.

He could well come good, but it’s definitely a risk for Wigan in my opinion, given it is a signing they do not ‘need’ to make.