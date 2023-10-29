Highlights Relegated Wigan Athletic have had a difficult start in League One, currently sitting at 19th place despite three consecutive league victories.

Manager Shaun Maloney is already considering new additions to strengthen the squad, according to reports, with Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola on his radar.

Adaramola lacks senior experience, with just one very short loan spell to Coventry City last season under his belt.

Following their relegation from the Championship last season, it has not been an easy start to the campaign for Wigan Athletic.

Now competing in League One, with Shaun Maloney remaining at the helm, it has been a tough start to the campaign, too.

Indeed, the club currently sit 19th in the third tier standings, and this comes after an upturn in form in recent weeks.

Wigan's 2-0 home victory over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon was the club's third consecutive league victory, for example, which does perhaps suggest that a corner may have been turned.

Nevertheless, it appears boss Shaun Maloney is already eyeing potential future additions that could strengthen his side.

Wigan Athletic want to sign Crystal Palace's Tayo Adaramola

That is the case according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, anyway, with his Sunday morning report claiming that Wigan Athletic and their boss want to sign Crystal Palace youngster Tayo Adaramola.

Indeed, Nixon claims that the Latics are keen to snap up the Irish youth international on a loan deal.

Maloney is reported to want to give Adaramola a chance at regular first team action, and is said to be hopeful that Crystal Palace will let the player join them temporarily when the January transfer window arrives.

Who is Tayo Adaramola?

As outlined above, Tayo Adaramola is a young player currently on the books at Crystal Palace having came through the youth ranks at Selhurst Park.

The 19-year-old, who plays at left-back, lacks senior experience, though.

He has made his Crystal Palace debut, though, which came in the FA Cup during the 2021/22 season in a fourth round tie against Hartlepool.

Adaramola also started in the fifth round of the FA Cup that season in a clash against Stoke City.

The 19-year-old's only other taste of first team action came at Coventry City last season, when he joined the club on a season-long loan, but was quickly recalled, making just one appearance for the Sky Blues.

Would Adaramola be a good signing for Wigan?

If Shaun Maloney is prepared to give Adaramola a real taste of regular first team football, this could be a mutually beneficial loan deal.

To still be on the books of a Premier League side, and have attracted Championship interest previously, clearly Adaramola has talent.

Tayo Adaramola's senior career so far, as per Transfermarkt Club Senior Matches Crystal Palace 2 Coventry City (Loan)1 1

So, for Wigan to land him would be brilliant, especially in their current predicament.

Adaramola, meanwhile, could really do with a taste of senior football having made just three senior appearances in his young career so far.

Indeed, this is certainly a deal worth looking into for Crystal Palace.