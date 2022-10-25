Wigan Athletic encounter fresh issues regarding club finances

Wigan Athletic are facing yet more questions over the state of their finances after their players were not paid on time for the third time this year, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Bahrain-based consortium Phoenix 2021 Limited rescued the Latics from administration in 2021, and backed manager Leam Richardson enough for him to guide the club back to the Championship earlier in 2022.

It hasn’t stopped more issues regarding finances cropping up though even with fresh ownership, with the wages of players in June and July both paid late.

Reasons from the hierarchy at the DW Stadium were blamed on the Queen’s Jubilee and issues with foreign banks for those discrepancies, and the last two months have gone without a hitch.

However, it has now emerged that wages for October were also paid late, and it has left some players considering their futures at the club now that it has happened for a third time.

Furthermore, the Daily Mail have also reported that parties have been approached to potentially facilitate a sale of the club if the right buyer can be found, with a figure of £15 million said to be wanted from another buyer.

The Verdict

Even though we were told months ago there was nothing to be worried about, the same thing happening a third time is definitely a cause for concern.

The wages have now been paid according to Alan Nixon, but there must be a reason as to why the ownership have a problem with paying the players and staff on time.

The fact that some players are now considering their futures is definitely concerning as Wigan are not far off the drop zone as it is – the last thing they can afford is some key players to depart.

As for the Latics potentially being for sale – we will have to see what comes of it, but £15 million would be a big profit on the £3 million it cost to take the club out of administration.