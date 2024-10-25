Emile Heskey has urged Sam Tickle to remain at Wigan Athletic for the time being, despite reportedly earning transfer interest from both Arsenal and Manchester United.

Wigan have had an inconsistent start to the 2024/25 League One campaign, taking only three victories away from their opening 12 exchanges. Following consecutive defeats against Cambridge United and Mansfield Town, Wigan are placed 18th in the league.

However, Shaun Maloney's have been built from largely-solid defensive foundations, proving themselves to be, for the most part, a challenging proposition to break down. Only Wrexham and Exeter City, who both currently occupy places in the top-six, have conceded fewer goals than Wigan's eight, and they have kept the joint-most clean sheets in the division alongside those two sides and Stevenage.

Indeed, Wigan are also the only side in the bottom-half of League One with a positive goal difference at the time of writing, owing to their impressive record for keeping goals out of the net.

Putting them in at the other end, of course, has been a pressing concern, but there cannot be too many complaints from a defensive standpoint and highly-rated shot-stopper Tickle is a big part of that.

Sam Tickle's 24/25 League One stats for Wigan Athletic via FotMob, as of October 24 Appearances 12 Clean sheets 7 Goals conceded 9 Goals prevented 1.70 Saves 33 Save percentage 78.6%

Prior to the back-to-back defeats on Saturday and Tuesday, Tickle had kept seven clean sheets in a row and, quite evidently, Wigan would be considerably lower if they did not have his services to call upon between the sticks. It is not all that much of a surprise, then, that the 22-year-old has attracted interest elsewhere.

Arsenal and Man Utd's transfer interest in Wigan Athletic's Sam Tickle

It was claimed in a report by TEAMtalk earlier this month that Premier League heavyweight duo Arsenal and Manchester United are both tracking the Wigan goalkeeper ahead of a potential swoop.

As per the report, Arsenal's interest is long-standing, and he had been under consideration during the summer before Mikel Arteta ultimately opted to acquire Neto on loan from Bournemouth as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale - and it is suggested that they were forced into doing so after being rejected by Tickle.

However, it is reported that Arsenal have continued to keep tabs on Tickle ever since alongside United, who are pursuing a young keeper to compete with Andre Onana for first-choice.

Meanwhile, Tickle is said to appeal to the duo because of his age and potential, and Wigan are reportedly expecting offers in January after being made aware of the "growing interest" in his signature.

Emile Heskey's Sam Tickle advice amid Arsenal, Man Utd interest

The lure of a Premier League move will have Wigan sweating over Tickle's future. But Heskey, who enjoyed a well-versed top-flight career with the likes of Liverpool, Leicester City and the Latics, has offered some advice to the in-demand youngster.

Heskey made 85 appearances and scored 15 goals for Wigan in the Premier League between 2006 and 2009 before sealing a move to Aston Villa. However, he has warned Tickle against heading to the promised land at such an early stage in his career as it is unlikely he would be gaining instant first-team football.

When quizzed on whether Tickle may have his head turned in January, Heskey exclusively told Football League World: "If I was to give advice, I would tell him to stay because you want game time.

"When you’re at a young age playing week-in, week-out, we’ve seen a lot of young players doing really well and make that move [and struggle].

"I won’t begrudge anyone for making a move, but you want to be playing still.

"It’s important for him to get a full season, he’s going to attract the attention because of how well he’s playing. It will be difficult to keep hold of him, but my advice would be to stay until the end of the season and have a full season behind you and then look at a move, but it’s got to be the right move."