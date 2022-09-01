Wigan Athletic edge closer to late swoop for Huddersfield Town player

Wigan Athletic have agreed a deal to sign Rarmani Edmonds-Green on loan from Huddersfield Town, according to Football Insider.

The centre back has enjoyed loan spells at Swindon Town and Rotherham United in recent seasons, and may feel that he is ready to be a regular starter in the Championship.

The Latics have made a fairly promising start after promotion from League One last season, and bringing in Edmonds-Green would improve the defensive depth, and potentially flexibility, at Leam Richardson’s disposal.

Wigan are looking light at the back, with Jason Kerr, Jack Whatmough and Curtis Tilt the only senior central defenders at the club and Edmonds-Green’s patches of Championship experience should help him stand up to the test.

It is slightly strange to see the Terriers allowing a player to leave, who has been involved in matchday squads this season, to a direct rival, possibly even in battling to stay in the division, but player development does seem to be very high up on the priority list at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Edmonds-Green also carries a threat from set pieces that could be useful for the Latics, chipping in with three goals and three assists for the Millers last term, and it will be a relief for Richardson to add to his defensive ranks.

The Verdict

To have such limited depth at centre back right at the end of the summer transfer window is quite a high risk move from the Latics.

They have been very patient in this transfer window, having invested heavily to assemble a promotion-pushing squad in the third tier last summer, and Edmonds-Green feels like a very smart pick-up to maintain healthy competition for places.

Edmonds-Green has two years remaining on his deal with the Terriers, and his long term aim will probably still be to establish himself as a regular starter with his boyhood club, and getting his head down and showing them what he can do in the second tier will increase his chances of realising that goal.