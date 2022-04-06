Wigan Athletic defender Curtis Tilt posts update to supporters

Wigan Athletic fans might have been worried not to see Curtis Tilt in the team against Accrington Stanley, especially considering that the defender has been one of their regular players this season.

Those fears may have been alleviated slightly by the player himself on Twitter, as the centre-back proclaimed that he was ‘down but not out’ – and whilst he didn’t confirm that he would be back in action for the Latics, he did mention he could sit in the stands with the fans.

That would certainly please Wigan supporters, who would no doubt welcome the chance to cheer on Leam Richardson’s side alongside one of their most prominent players. They would much rather he was on the field though but it looks like he might be sidelined for the time being.

Down but not out see you all soon 🔵⚪️ might even join you in the stands 😉 pic.twitter.com/mgSIySEMkA — Curtis Tilt (@CurtisTilt) April 6, 2022

Tilt, who has played in 20 League One games for the Latics so far this season and has managed two goals, has been a mainstay in the side after joining the club on loan from Rotherham. He’s helped the club to climb up the table and the side are now well on course for the division title.

If he could help them claim it – and get a spot back in the second tier – then it would be a fantastic achievement for the defender and everyone else involved.

Tilt though will most definitely want to feature again before the end of the season and whilst he claimed he was ‘not out,’ the fact he has suggested sitting with the fans makes you believe that he might actually have to sit out for at least the next few games.

The Verdict

Curtis Tilt has thrived at Wigan since being sent there on loan from Rotherham and has really found a home at the DW Stadium.

He’s rarely played for the Millers since joining – in fact, he has only ever played once for the club – and has instead played much more during his various short-term stints with the Latics. He’s spent years with the side now and the club’s supporters have most definitely taken him in as one of their own now.

If he could help the side to a title win this season, then it would be a huge achievement for the player and the rest of the side now that he is permanently attached to Leam Richardson’s side.

If he joins in with the fans in the stands, then that would make him even more of a Wigan hero.