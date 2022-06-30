Wigan Athletic defender attracting interest from two sides as transfer stance is outlined

Wigan Athletic defender Luke Robinson is attracting interest from Stockport County and Bristol Rovers, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that the Latics are willing to sanction a loan move for the 20-year-old this summer.

Robinson, who is also currently being tracked by a number of unnamed Scottish teams, was offered a new contract by Wigan last month.

During the previous campaign, the left-back was used sparingly by the Latics.

Robinson only made one league appearance for the club due to the presence of Tom Pearce and Joe Bennett.

The defender did feature on six occasions in the EFL Trophy as the Latics reached the semi-finals of this particular competition.

Wigan have already parted ways with a number of players following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Latics released Gavin Massey whilst Kell Watts and Tom Bayliss’ loan spells expired last month.

Bayliss has since gone on to secure a permanent move to Shrewsbury Town.

Whereas some of the club’s Championship rivals have made a quick start to the window in terms of incomings, Wigan have only made one signing.

Goalkeeper Matt Wonnacott joined the Latics from Torquay United in May after featuring for the National League side’s Under-18 outfit last season.

The Verdict

When you consider that Robinson slipped down the pecking order at Wigan last season, he may find it beneficial to secure a loan move to Bristol Rovers or Stockport in the coming weeks.

Whereas the Gas will be able to provide Robinson with the opportunity to play in League One, County are set to participate in the fourth-tier next season after securing promotion to this division earlier this year.

If Wigan are indeed open to the possibility of granting a temporary exit for the left-back, they will need to receive assurances regarding game-time.

Providing that Robinson is handed the opportunity to play week-in, week-out, he could potentially improve as a player before returning to the DW Stadium next year.