As Wigan Athletic look to launch a play-off push during the 2024/25 season, manager Shaun Maloney has been relatively busy in the transfer market, bringing signings such as Premier League loanees Michael Olakigbe and Calvin Ramsay to the club, as well as making a permanent deal for Dion Rankine from Chelsea earlier in the summer.

More recently, the Latics signed Will Aimson, who captained Exeter City last season, as well as midfielder Tyrese Francois from Premier League side Fulham, but there are still notable gaps in the squad for Maloney to fill.

Wigan Athletic summer signings so far Player Signed from Deal type Calvin Ramsay Liverpool Loan Michael Olakigbe Brentford Loan Dion Rankine Chelsea Permanent Andy Lonergan (player/coach) Everton Permanent Will Aimson Exeter City Permanent Tyrese Francois Fulham Permanent

The left-back spot is a particularly notable vacancy in the Latics team, following the departure of Tom Pearce, whose contract in Greater Manchester expired before he went on to join CF Montreal.

Furthermore, during the second half of last season, Luke Chambers frequently occupied the left-back, left-wing-back or even left-centre-back squad for Maloney's side, depending on what system the Scot deployed, but he returned to parent club Liverpool at the end of the campaign.

And when Chambers played in the back three, Jordan Jones was selected in the wing-back role, and, like Pearce, he left the Brick Community Stadium after his deal with the Latics ran out.

But Wigan could soon solve their left-back issue, as Maloney and co are interested in signing Crystal Palace youngster Tayo Adaramola on loan, but face competition from fellow League One side Stockport County, as well as Italian Serie B outfit Pisa, according to London News Online.

Adaramola would be a good signing but Wigan still have a striker issue

Adaramola would clearly be a good signing for the Latics, who made 14 appearances during a loan spell with Belgian First Division A side RWD Molenbeek last campaign.

The young left-back is also an Ireland Under-21 international, and also made an EFL Cup outing in the 2022/23 season while on a brief loan stint with Championship side Coventry City.

As an Ireland youth international, Adaramola has played alongside Latics academy product Baba Adeeko, which could be advantageous for the Brick Community Stadium side in the race for his signature.

However, even if the Greater Manchester outfit do land a deal with Palace for the 20-year-old's services, Maloney will still be left with one major priority to address during this transfer window, as Wigan are in desperate need of a new striker.

Josh Magennis, Charlie Wyke and Stephen Humphrys all left WN5 after their contracts expired earlier in the summer, leaving the inexperienced Josh Stones as the Latics' only remaining out-and-out forward option, while youth academy graduate Chris Sze can also be deployed in the striker role.

However, given the high-pressure nature of the number nine role, it is clear that Maloney cannot solely rely on Stones and Sze to lead the line for the entirety of a tricky, 46-game League One season, so it is imperative that the Latics sign a striker before the new campaign gets underway.

Latics supporters will share Maloney's frustration

The 'Tics manager recently told Wigan Today: "We're probably looking at another three or four (players needed.)

"I know everyone at the club is working really, really hard, and I'm definitely finding it hard to stay patient.

"But yeah, we know we need more numbers, because I'm desperate to have that real competition for places.

"I don't want anyone to be comfortable or feel their place in the team is guaranteed."

Meanwhile, the Latics have reportedly been trying to plug the striker gap with a move for Fleetwood Town youngster Maleace Asamoah, but Maloney admitted: "I've seen the reports, but there's nothing really to say.

"He's a really talented player, but there's nothing done on that one."

Latics supporters will hope that Maloney's efforts come to fruition, as they will be anxious to see a new number nine coming through the doors ahead of the new season.