Highlights Wigan Athletic's Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath have left the club due to breach of contract under the previous ownership.

This is a setback for Wigan and a blow for manager Shaun Maloney..

Whatmough is attracting interest from Championship clubs, while McGrath may return to Scotland with Hearts or Hibs.

Wigan Athletic have confirmed that Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath have both left the club with immediate effect after they decided to terminate their contracts with the club.

Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath leave Wigan

It’s no secret that Wigan had plenty of problems under their former owners, with a failure to pay wages on time a common occurrence. That is why they will start this season on -8 points, which is going to be problematic for Shaun Maloney and his side.

However, another knock-on effect was the impact this had on the players. It was reported they could choose to walk away from the club due to breach of contract in relation to not receiving their wages on time.

And, the club announced on Wednesday evening that centre-back Whatmough and winger McGrath had done just that.

“Following advice and guidance from the PFA, Jack Whatmough and Jamie McGrath made the decision to terminate their contracts due to repeated contractual breaches under the previous ownership.

“The Club made repeated efforts to retain both players, but ultimately a decision has been made to focus on the future under the new ownership in this exciting new era for Wigan Athletic. Both players have therefore left the club with immediate effect. We thank Jack and Jamie for their efforts whilst in a Latics shirt.”

How big a blow is this for Wigan?

There’s no getting away from the fact that this is a real setback for Maloney ahead of the new season.

Whatmough has been a key player for the club since arriving from Portsmouth, and that includes starring as the team won promotion from League One. So, he would have been a fantastic defender to have in the third tier next season.

Meanwhile, McGrath hasn’t shown his quality at Wigan, but he scored eight goals in the Scottish Premiership on loan with Dundee United last season, so he may have had the chance for a fresh start with the Latics under Maloney.

Of course, with both leaving in this way, it means they won’t get a fee for the players.

Who will sign Whatmough and McGrath?

This has been in the pipeline for a few weeks now, so both players have already been linked with moves away.

Whatmough is thought to be on the radar of a host of Championship clubs, with Bristol City, QPR, Preston and Coventry keeping tabs on the player.

With McGrath, he seems set to return to Scotland, with Hearts and Hibs keen on the 26-year-old.

Wigan Athletic summer transfer plans

This is a real blow for Wigan, particularly with Whatmough choosing to go, and it’s certainly going to cause some debate among the supporters, who may be unhappy with his decision.

But, the facts are the previous regime put the players in a difficult position time and time again, so they have decided to take action.

Now, Maloney and the recruitment team will have to look for replacements, and it will be interesting to see what the XI looks like when the new League One season starts.