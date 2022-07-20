Wigan Athletic confirm details of agreement with departing Blackburn Rovers player

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of right-back Ryan Nyambe, the newly promoted Championship club have officially confirmed.

Prior to this summer, Nyambe had spent his entire senior career with Blackburn Rovers, after coming through the academy ranks at the Ewood Park club.

In total, the full-back made 201 appearances in all competitions for Rovers, but left the club this summer following the expiry of his contract, despite being offered a new deal by the East Lancashire outfit.

Now though, Nyambe has found himself a new Championship club for the coming campaign, and he hasn’t had to look far to do that.

It has now been announced that the the 24-year-old has joined Wigan on a permanent deal after his Blackburn exit, putting pen to paper on an initial one-year deal with the Latics that secures his future at the club until the end of this season.

Following this move, Nyambe has now officially become Wigan’s first senior signing of the summer transfer window, following their promotion from League One last season.

The Verdict

This does look like a rather good deal from a Wigan Athletic perspective.

Nyambe has plenty of Championship experience from his time with Blackburn, which will no doubt be important for Leam Richardson’s side as they look to re-establish themselves in the second-tier.

Indeed, the 24-year-old is arguably one of the most defensively reliable in his position in the divison, which will also help, as does the fact he joins on a free, which is useful from a financial perspective.

However, the fact this is only a one-year deal may be something of a concern for those associated with the club, since it does not offer much long term security, or much re-sale potential given he will be a free agent in just 12 month’s time.