Wigan Athletic closing in on Derby County transfer

League One side Wigan Athletic are set to sign Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie, according to the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (16/1; 7:25am).

The 30-year-old has been an integral part of Wayne Rooney’s plans this term as one of the Rams’ most experienced players in the dressing room – and even established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet with 21 appearances to his name.

However, the East Midlands outfit are yet to name a preferred bidder as they seek to force their way out of administration and have been hit with a fresh transfer embargo as the EFL demand proof that the club can see out the remainder of the season.

This has prevented them from tying now-Stoke City centre-back Phil Jagielka down to fresh terms at Pride Park – and he looks set to be followed out of the exit door by Shinnie as he departs to join Leam Richardson’s men.

That will come as a considerable blow to Derby having seen Shinnie stand out in numerous games this term, with a bid reported to have been accepted yesterday.

At that point, the club in question remained unidentified, but The Sun’s Alan Nixon reported that the Latics were leading the race at that point and they now look set to bolster their midfield with this shrewd addition as they look to get back to the second tier of English football.

His contract in the East Midlands was due to expire at the end of this campaign.

The Verdict:

This is a massive sucker punch to Derby having already lost a key man in Jagielka yesterday. In fairness to the midfielder, he was probably still committed to the project at Pride Park but this may be a necessary sale to get the embargo lifted and allow Rooney to recruit additions during the window.

So in the end, this could be a sale that not only helps to secure the club’s short-term future, but also saves the club from relegation with new arrivals potentially able to propel the Rams even further to safety.

It is quite a surprise that Shinnie hasn’t attracted interest from clubs in the second tier – because he has shown this season that he can still compete at this level and this makes Wigan’s move to sign the 30-year-old nothing short of a coup.

However, the third-tier outfit are very much on the up following their recovery from administration and with this previous turbulence in mind, they may have offered Derby a reasonably generous fee in sympathy to take the midfielder off their hands.

He’s still probably being sold for a price below his actual valuation though, so this departure will be a painful one to supporters of the Championship club.