Wigan Athletic closing in on deal to sign defender

Wigan Athletic are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign defender Danny Fox according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Wigan. Danny Fox likely to sign up for game on Sunday. Right back Josh Clarke too. All hands on deck. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 11, 2020

Fox signed for Wigan in January 2019, but left the club at the end of the 2020/21 season after they were relegated from the Championship.

The Latics entered administration in the second-half of the 2019/20 campaign season, which saw them deducted points as they were relegated into the third-tier.

The relegation and financial problems resulted in a number of the first-team players leaving the club as they look to adjust to life in League One.

It means that they’re not in the best of shape in terms of the number of senior players in the squad ahead of the new season, and they’ll be eager to get bodies through the door at the DW Stadium at the earliest of opportunities.

It seems as though Fox is going to be one of those signing for the club in the near future, with the club also recently confirming that Josh Clarke has signed for the Latics.

Wigan are set to take on Ipswich Town in their opening match of the season in League One, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Latics at Portman Road.

The Verdict:

This is a promising update.

Fox wasn’t a bad option to have in the Wigan squad last season, and he’ll provide them with much-needed experience in the team ahead of the new league campaign.

Wigan have lost a number of players already this summer, and it’s vital that they get players through the door as soon as possible, otherwise they’ll struggle in League One.

If Fox can sign in time to face Ipswich this weekend then they’ll certainly be in a better position than they originally were.