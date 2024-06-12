Highlights Wigan Athletic near signing Dion Rankine permanently from Chelsea, adding League One experience to their squad.

Wigan Athletic are closing in on the signing of winger Dion Rankine from Chelsea.

That's according to a report from Wigan Today, who say that the 21-year-old looks set to make the move to The Brick Community Stadium on a permanent basis.

Rankine joined Chelsea at Under 14s level back in 2016, and has since worked his way up the youth ranks with the Blues.

The winger has previously played for the clubs Under 23s in the EFL Trophy, and got his first taste of regular first-team football with a spell on loan at Exeter City last season.

During that time, the winger made 36 appearances in all competitions for the Grecians, scoring once and providing two assists.

Dion Rankine 2023/24 League One stats for Exeter City - from SofaScore Appearances 33 Goals 1 Shots per Game 0.5 Shots on Target per Game 0.2 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 79% Dribble Success Rate 52% Duel Success Rate 39%

His form helped the club to a 13th place finish in League One, and it now looks as though he is set for a return to the third-tier of English football for next season and beyond.

Wigan Athletic set to complete Dion Rankine deal

As per this latest update, it is Wigan who are now close to completing the signing of Rankine this summer.

It is claimed that a deal that will see the 21-year-old make the move to The Brick Community Stadium on a permanent basis is now "on the table".

As a result, Rankine now looks well set to link up with Shaun Maloney's side on a long-term basis.

The winger is entering the final 12 months of his contract with Chelsea, securing his future at Stamford Bridge until the end of next season.

This summer is therefore the Premier League club's last chance to cash in on Rankine, something they could now be about to do be sanctioning his move to The Brick Community Stadium.

If confirmed, the winger could become Wigan Athletic's third signing of the summer transfer window.

Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe and Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay have both already joined the Latics on season-long loan deals.

Last season was an impressive one for Wigan in the circumstances. Despite being deducted eight points for the late payment of players amid previous financial issues, Maloney's side still finished the season 12th in the League One table, 14 points adrift of the play-off places.

Dion Rankine could be a good addition at the DW Stadium

It does feel as though the signing of Rankine could be a good one for the Latics to make this summer.

Following the end of the 2023/24 campaign, there has once again been a significant number of departures from the playing squad at the club.

As a result, reinforcements are needed, and the signing of Rankine on a permanent deal gives them a useful long-term option to work with.

The fact he has come through the youth ranks at a club with the size and pedigree of Chelsea highlights the potential he possesses.

His experience in League One with Exeter last season could now serve him well at this level with Wigan too.

Indeed, with plenty of work for the Latics to do in this window, those connected with the club will be encouraged that they are closing in on a third signing of the window already.

With all that in mind, this does feel like a rather promising bit of business for Wigan Athletic to now be getting done.