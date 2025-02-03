Summary League One clubs eager for loan move for Owen Dale from Oxford United before deadline.

League One trio Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic, and Wycombe Wanderers are all keen on sealing a loan move for out-of-favour Oxford United winger Owen Dale.

The 26-year-old has yet to feature in a league squad for the U's since the turn of the year, which has led to interest in his signature from a number of League One clubs.

According to a report from Charlie Gordon via X, Wigan, Charlton, and Wycombe are in the chase to secure Dale's services by the 11pm deadline on Monday night.

League One trio chase Owen Dale

Oxford have been flying since the appointment of Gary Rowett in December, with the ex-Millwall boss guiding the Yellows away from the Championship drop zone. Since his arrival, Dale has found regular minutes very hard to come by.

The wide-man is well versed at League One level, with well over 100 appearances in the division across spells with clubs such as Crewe Alexandra, Blackpool, and Portsmouth. Now, Dale could be set for a return to the third tier.

Charlie Gordon of the Express has reported that Wigan, Charlton, and Wycombe are keen to add the 26-year-old to their ranks on loan until the end of the season. Oxford will be keen to get Dale off the wage bill and find him a temporary home where he can get more gametime.

It's also been reported that the player himself is keen on the move, as he needs to get minutes more consistently following Des Buckingham's sacking before the turn of the year.

Owen Dale deal would suit all parties involved

With a move for the ex-Pompey star looking more and more likely, it seems a switch to League One for the rest of the season will be the best scenario for all parties.

Dale needs to find minutes on a consistent basis once again. Having fallen out of favour under the new management at the Kassam Stadium, the 26-year-old will be hoping to regain his confidence by returning to a level where he's proven to be a reliable player in the past.

Owen Dale - Championship stats in 2024/25 (Fotmob) Apps Starts Goals Assists 11 4 0 0 Accurate as of 3 Feb 2025

This deal also works nicely for Oxford, as they will be able to potentially strengthen their squad even further by allowing Dale to leave. His departure will free up a space for someone else to potentially arrive, whilst also getting the winger off the wage bill.

Finally, whoever lands Dale's signature will get a proven League One promotion winner, who will be keen to impress on loan. Whilst both Wycombe and Charlton have strengthened their wide areas already with the additions of Adam Reach and Alex Gilbert respectively, Dale would offer another strong option for any of the interested clubs.