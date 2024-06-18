Former Wigan Athletic stars Charlie Wyke and Callum Lang have reacted to Jordan Jones' Instagram post which confirmed his Latics exit.

The 29-year-old's contract expired this month, and discussions to extend his stay at the Brick Community Stadium have come to a close, meaning he is able to move on to a new club on a free transfer.

The Northern Ireland international, who can play as either a winger or wing-back, joined the Latics in the summer of 2021, but experienced a lack of gametime under previous boss, Leam Richardson, and was subsequently loaned out to Scottish side St Mirren for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign while the Greater Manchester side lifted the League One title.

He would then spend the entire 2022/23 season on loan at Kilmarnock, but upon the ace's return, current Latics boss Shaun Maloney instilled his faith in Jones, who enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring three goals and producing six assists in League One, predominantly from a wing-back role.

Jordan Jones 2023/24 League One stats according to FotMob Appearances 26 Starts 20 Tackles won (%) 75.9 Pass accuracy (%) 81.3 Goals 3 Assists 6

After Jones established a positive relationship with Maloney, the Latics would have hoped to retain the services of their man beyond his contract, but his departure isn't a major surprise either following a couple of turbulent years at the club.

Both Wyke and Lang played alongside the wideman during the 2021/22 and 2023/24 seasons, and have shared their thoughts with the 29-year-old following his exit.

Despite the fact that Jones' gametime at Latics was limited during his three-year stay due to loan spells away from the Brick Community Stadium, he was clearly a popular presence among his teammates, including Lang who joined Portsmouth in January, and Wyke who has also left the club this summer following the expiration of his contract.

Wyke and Lang respond to Jones goodbye message

The 29-year-old wrote on Instagram: "It’s with a heavy heart to announce that my time representing Wigan Athletic has come to an end.

"Contract discussions have finished and as disappointed as I am to be leaving, I respect the situation the club is in and wish the club success moving forward.

"I want to thank all the staff, especially the first team staff I worked with last season, for helping me fall back in love with football.

"Also, a massive thank you to my teammates from the last 3 years.

"I’ve made some friends and memories for life and I wish you all nothing but the best.

"There are some unbelievable young players at the club who will go right to the top.

"Lastly, a massive thank you to the fans for all the support over the last few years.

"As I’ve said before, I’m grateful you got to see me enjoy my football last season after a difficult couple of years and I have loved the relationship we have built up.

"Thank you and best wishes for the future.

"JJ💙."

Lang, who will be hoping to enjoy a successful Championship season with Portsmouth, commented: "All the best Jeremy."

Wyke, meanwhile, wrote: "They've lost a good'un there mush!

"Love ya mate."

England Under-21 goalkeeper and Liverpool starlet also react to Jones departure

Latics shot-stopper and England under-21 international Sam Tickle commented on Jones' post with a heart emoji, while Liverpool youngster Luke Chambers, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at the Brick Community Stadium, also showed his appreciation for the Northern Irishman and wrote: "My partner on that wing."

Jones is a high quality player whose impact at the Latics was finally being felt last season as he made 12 goal contributions in all competitions, and showed his commitment to the club by frequently playing in a previously unfamiliar defensive role.

Wigan supporters, meanwhile, will now wonder what could have been if previous manager Richardson had trusted the former Sunderland man in the way that Maloney has.

Furthermore, Jones' goal contributions last campaign often came at important moments for the club, as he assisted academy graduate Scott Smith during a 1-0 win over northwest rivals Blackpool back in March, as well as setting up Jonny Smith away at Barnsley in the 87th minute as Latics salvaged a draw on New Year's Day.