League One club Wigan Athletic have resided in either the third tier or the Championship for the last decade, but the Latics are best known for their eight-year stint in the Premier League, which began in 2005 and ended with relegation in 2013.

For a club who are situated in the North West, sandwiched in between footballing giants such as Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City, the Latics can be incredibly proud of their previous top-flight exploits.

Furthermore, when the Tics were finally relegated from the Premier League, they still managed to etch their name into the history books, as they defeated Man City in the 2013 FA Cup final.

When the Brick Community Stadium faithful look back at their club's time in the top tier, one player they will have particularly fond memories of is former winger Charles N'Zogbia.

Wigan Athletic beat the transfer deadline by just hours to sign Charles N'Zogbia

The Latics acquired the services of the Frenchman from Newcastle United on 2nd February 2009, which was transfer deadline day, for a fee of around £6m, while defender Ryan Taylor went the other way as part of the deal that was confirmed with the deadline fast approaching.

Although Wigan, then managed by Steve Bruce, left it late to swoop for N'Zogbia, the France international went on to create an unforgettable chapter with the Greater Manchester outfit.

His first goal in Latics colours arrived on 29th March 2009, when he scored from inside his own half to secure a 2-1 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

While that was N'Zogbia's first goal for the Tics, it would soon be remembered as just one of the several moments of wizardry he went on to conjure up during his time with the North West side.

At the end of the 2008/09 campaign, Bruce left the Latics in order to manage Sunderland, and was replaced by Roberto Martinez, who would go on to achieve legendary status in WN5.

Bruce may have brought the Frenchman to the Brick Community Stadium, but N'Zogbia went on to thrive under the stewardship of Martinez too.

N'Zogbia helped Wigan stay in the Premier League

One of the wideman's best moments with the Latics, and indeed a memorable strike in the history of the Premier League, arrived on 18th April 2010, when he scored a stunning solo goal to ensure his side defeated top-flight giants Arsenal 3-2, despite the fact they had trailed 2-0 in the first-half.

Not only was N'Zogbia's goal a demonstration of his sheer talent, it was also a majorly important one for Martinez's men, which ensured that they were seven points above the relegation zone with just three games remaining.

Indeed, Wigan did achieve the feat of Premier League survival that season, and the France international had played his part, as he notched five goals and six assists in 36 top-flight outings that term.

N'Zogbia went on to produce an even better return of nine goals and seven assists during the 2010/11 Premier League campaign, but his numbers only told half the story, as his exploits played a major role in keeping the Latics in the top-flight.

Latics supporters will never forget 15th May 2011, when their side trailed West Ham United 2-0 at half-time, courtesy of a Demba Ba brace and were seemingly destined for the drop to the Championship on the penultimate day of the season.

But up stepped N'Zogbia and co to rescue the Greater Manchester club's Premier League status, as the winger first put his side back into the game by scoring a free-kick.

Striker Conor Sammon, who otherwise had a quiet Latics career, levelled proceedings in the second half, which left West Ham staring at relegation, while Martinez's men were still in a perilous position too.

Then N'Zogbia bagged his brace just seconds before the end of stoppage time, to seal an all-important victory for the Tics, who would live to fight another day, while the Hammers were sent down to the Championship.

Charles N'Zogbia Wigan Athletic stats Appearances 90 Goals 18 Assists 18

Thanks to the wideman's late winner in gameweek 37 of the 2010/11 season, Martinez and co knew that they could obtain Premier League survival if they defeated Stoke City on the final day of the campaign, or secured a draw, and other results went their way.

And by the time Hugo Rodallega's famous header secured a 1-0 win for the Latics over the Potters, they were already safe as Manchester United had taken a 3-2 lead over then relegation rivals Blackpool.

Wigan's 2010/11 story was one of pure survival, and one which would not have been possible without the brilliance of N'Zogbia, whose exploits will never be forgotten in WN5, all thanks to a deadline day transfer.