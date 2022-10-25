Wigan Athletic chairman makes Leam Richardson contract claim following West Brom interest

Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al-Hammad has revealed that Leam Richardson has signed a new three-year deal with the Latics to remain as their manager.

The news comes less than an hour after the Daily Mail reported that player wages were not paid on time for the third time this year, with the previous times occurring in June and July.

Richardson was already the club’s manager when Bahrain-based consortium Phoenix 2021 Limited rescued them from administration in March 2021, and with their backing he was able to win the League One title in the 2021-22 season.

The 42-year-old’s good work at the DW Stadium has not gone unnoticed, with West Brom reported to be keen on his services before they opted to approach Carlos Corberan instead.

And Wigan have now tied him down for the foreseeable future having escaped any kind of approach from the Baggies, with Richardson’s next task to try and manage a climb up the Championship table, with the Greater Manchester outfit currently sitting in 19th position.

The Verdict

Even though things aren’t going that smoothly on the pitch for Wigan right now, Richardson has done enough to earn the season and beyond through as the club’s manager.

The fact he has been attracting admiring glances from elsewhere is a positive sign, but perhaps that has meant a bit of a loss of focus on the pitch with lots of defeats coming recently.

There is plenty of time to turn things around though, although you have to wonder about the timing of such an announcement by Al-Hammad coming just after the Daily Mail’s ‘exposé’ regarding the wages.

Some of Wigan’s supporters are very cynical about it indeed, but you have to give them the benefit of the doubt and say they are acting in good faith rather than trying to sweep something under the carpet.