Bradford City and Wigan Athletic could be set to negotiate a swap transfer deal involving Joe Adams and Jake Young due to mutual transfer interest in the two players, while Barnsley are also keen on the latter themselves.

A report from journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon account have claimed that the Latics are keen on the Bantams' forward, and are hoping to arrange a cash deal for Young.

But Bradford and Graham Alexander themselves are keen on Wigan midfielder Adams, who spent the second half of last season on loan in League Two at Morecambe, and could potentially be involved in a swap deal.

Wigan face competition for Young though, with Barnsley also targeting the former Swindon Town star, as they look to add multiple strikers to their squad ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Crawley Town and Stevenage have both taken an interest in Young this summer, and after a fantastic loan to Swindon in the first half of last season, where he scored 16 times in the fourth tier in 25 appearances, the 23-year-old is hoping for a move to League One.

A hamstring injury caused the striker to miss the end of the 2023/24 campaign on his return to Valley Parade, and he has not featured in either league game this term amid transfer interest.

Jake Young's Swindon Town record puts him on Wigan Athletic & Barnsley radar

Despite scoring just 11 goals in his first three league campaigns of his career, Young hit the ground-running at Swindon.

He fired in nine goals in his first six games for the Robins, including four in one game, as his side ran out 6–0 winners at home to Crawley.

Young did go on a run of seven games without finding the back of the net, but once he was on form, there was no stopping him. He scored in his next six games, nearly trebling his previous season best of six, in just 25 appearances.

He was recalled by Bradford in January 2024, but managed to play just four times before surgery to repair his injured hamstring brought his season to a premature end.

Jake Young Career Stats (As Per TransferMarkt) Club Apps Goals Assists Forest Green Rovers 62 12 2 Swindon Town 28 16 4 Bradford City* 18 4 - Barrow 17 - - *Stats correct as of 18/08/2024

Barnsley and Wigan will need to play to Jake Young's strengths if a transfer arises

Although the two have already battled it out on the pitch in the Carabao Cup this month, there will be great competition between Wigan and Barnsley off the pitch as they bid to win Young's signature.

However, they will have to be tactically spot on if they want to get the best out of the striker, with his record away from Swindon not the best.

Despite his tall frame, Young is quick, and is brilliant at playing off the shoulder of the last man. Wigan will need the likes of Thelo Aasgaard and Silko Thomas to link up with the 23-year-old quickly and get him firing straight away if he does make the switch to the DW Stadium.

The potential loss of Adams in the swap deal should not be too much of a worry for the Latics despite being a promising young talent, with the midfielder yet to make an appearance with the side, having joined Morecambe on loan in January until the end of last season.

Barnsley could ruin Wigan's summer if they do win the race to sign Young. The Tykes will want to replace Cole, and give Sam Cosgrove a partner up top with an eye for goal.

The Bradford striker is best utilised in a two, having linked up well with Charlie Austin while at Swindon, and this may dictate his decision when choosing his next club.