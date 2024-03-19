Highlights Watford targets Wigan boss Maloney as new manager to replace Ismael, focusing on fresh talent and limited resources.

Watford are said to be interested in bringing Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney to the club as their new manager.

With Valerien Ismael being shown the door earlier in the month, the Hornets are looking for a new man to take charge at Vicarage Road in the summer, with Tom Cleverley taking the reins on an interim basis until the end of the season.

And according to Football Insider, attention has been turned towards Maloney, who has taken the Latics into the top half of the League One table despite an eight-point deduction at the start of the season.

With scant resources to play with, the 41-year-old has proven himself to be one of the brightest young managers in the EFL in his time at the DW Stadium, with a number of academy graduates getting the chance to shine this season.

Ismael was relieved of his duties at Vicarage Road earlier this month, following a dismal run of results which had seen the Hornets fall away from the playoff race and dwindle in mid-table.

The former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion man was sacked just hours after a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City just over a week ago; their sixth defeat in eight games at the time.

That means nine managers have now been sacked by the club since 2020, with Roy Hodgson, Chris Wilder and Rob Edwards among the names to have had an unsuccessful stint in charge of the Hertfordshire club.

With nothing much to play for until the end of the current campaign, the powers that be are taking their time over the new appointment, and have currently earmarked Maloney as the man to take charge in the summer.

The Scotland international enjoyed a distinguished playing career before his foray into management, with the majority of his career being played in Scotland with Celtic, as well as stints at Aston Villa, Hull City and Chicago Fire.

Shaun Maloney 23/24 Wigan Athletic record (all comps) Matches 48 Wins 21 Draws 11 Defeats 16 Win % 43.75 Goals scored / game 1.44 Goals conceded / game 1.15 As of March 19th, 2024 Source: FootyStats

It was with Wigan that he really found a home away from home though, with a fruitful four-year spell at the club culminating in FA Cup triumph in 2013.

Once he hung up his boots, the Malaysia-born manager has spent time within the youth teams at Celtic, as well spending time alongside Robert Martinez in charge of the Belgium national side.

Maloney got his first taste of full-time management in a four-month spell in charge of Hibernian which ended in April 2022, before returning to take charge of an Athletic side in financial jeopardy at the tail end of last season.

Despite all manner of off-field issues at the club, the Latics boss has earned plenty of plaudits for his style of play with limited resources, which has seen them win 43.75% of their matches in all competitions this season.

With full faith put into a number of academy players, Maloney has reaped the rewards from the performances of a number of academy graduates this season, with goalkeeper Sam Tickle and defender Charlie Hughes two mainstays in the Latics side.

Baba Adeeko and Thelo Aasgaard are two more players destined for big futures after impressing in midfield during the League One campaign, with a focus on getting the ball down and playing helping aid their development.

Watford FC manager history

The managerial position at Watford has been seen as something as a poison chalice for some time now, with managers rarely given longer than a year to bring success to the club.

After a succession of bosses with a wealth of experience, it looked like the Hornets had turned a corner when they appointed Rob Edwards [pictured] at the start of last season, after he had masterminded Forest Green Rovers’ promotion from League Two.

But after only eleven games in charge he was shown the door - paving the way for his success with Luton Town - before Slaven Bilic and Ismael both hand their respective times in the dugout.

It looks like Watford are returning to the EFL well if they are going in search of Maloney, it’s just a case of whether they give him the time to stamp his brand of football across the club, rather than an immediate upturn in results.