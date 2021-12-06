Wigan Athletic boss Liam Richardson issues Colchester FA Cup Verdict

Wigan Athletic manager Liam Richardson has suggested that his side were deserving of the 2-1 victory in Wigan’s FA Cup clash against League Two Colchester United.

The Latics advanced into the FA Cup third round thanks to a Callum Lang brace cancelling out Colchester forward Freddie Sears’ stunning stoppage time leveller.

Wigan currently find themselves second in the League One standings, only behind leaders Rotherham United on goal diffrence after a stunning opening period of the campaign.

With the Latics seemingly in a strong position to achieve automatic promotion this season, figurehead Richardson outlined his FA Cup intentions with a strong line-up featuring numerous first-team regulars.

In a typical competitive FA Cup outing that could have gone either way, Richardson was delighted to see his side progress to the next round.

”It was a very tough game, very even and you have to find a way to win,” outlined the 42-year-old via Wigan Today.

”In a cup competition, it’s all about getting through to the next round, and thankfully we did that. Yes we could have been better in a few areas, in a few moments in the game.

”I thought we shaded it in terms of chances created, and shots on their goal.

”On the balance of play, I think we’ve probably deserved to book our place in the next round.”

Richardson also signalled out match-winner Callum Lang following the attackers contribution during Wigan’s FA Cup triumph.

”You always hope you have that little bit of quality you need to get through, and Langy’s (Callum Lang) popped up with a couple of big moments which we know he’s capable of.”

The Verdict

After the Latics’ purposeful summer recruitment regime, it certainly seems to be an exciting time to be associated with the football club.

With the prospect of a Premier League giant in the offering, Wigan will surely be relishing the prospect of testing their credentials against a team at a higher level after an outstanding start to the campaign.

With the prospect of promotion high on the Latics’ agenda, a successful FA Cup run will be an unexpected bonus for the League One side.