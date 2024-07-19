Highlights Wigan Athletic bolsters squad with experienced signings, but crucially need a new striker for upcoming season.

Kyle Joseph, former Latics prospect, could make emotional return, aiming to reignite his scoring ability with the club.

Manager Maloney emphasizes youth development, offering opportunities for young talent like Joseph to flourish in the squad.

As Wigan Athletic prepare to challenge for a top six spot in the 2024/25 League One season, the Latics added experience to their young squad by signing 30-year-old Will Aimson from Exeter City on Monday.

While manager Shaun Maloney and his recruitment team have been relatively busy during the transfer window, bringing in the likes of Dion Rankine from Chelsea on a permanent deal, and securing the loan signing of Michael Olakigbe and Calvin Ramsay from Brentford and Liverpool respectively, it is imperative that the Greater Manchester club sign a striker before the new campaign gets underway next month.

The contracts of attacking trio Josh Magennis, Stephen Humphrys and Charlie Wyke all expired following the conclusion of last season, leaving the inexperienced Josh Stones as the Latics' only out-and-out striker for the time being.

Youth academy graduate Chris Sze was deployed as a number nine during a pre-season friendly with Accrington Stanley last weekend, but it is still evident that Maloney must bring a new forward to the fold.

In their search for a goalscorer, the Latics have made a bid for Blackpool man Kyle Joseph, according to Football Insider.

Kyle Joseph signing would be bittersweet for Wigan Athletic fans

The 22-year-old is a Latics academy product, who was known to be a hot prospect among the club's youth ranks, having made international appearances for the Scotland Under-19s.

But the Brick Community Stadium faithful rarely got to see their man in first-team action, as he played just one senior season with the Tics, which unfortunately coincided with the club's time in administration throughout the majority of the 2020/21 campaign.

Furthermore, due to the then stringent COVID regulations, no Latics supporters were able to witness Joseph's five League One goals in 18 third tier appearances in the flesh.

Kyle Joseph 2020/21 League One stats as per FotMob Appearances 18 Starts 12 Minutes played 1,111 Goals 5 Assists 1

The summer of 2021 witnessed the Greater Manchester side experience a re-build as they recovered from administration, and one unfortunate by-product was that the young forward was sold to Championship outfit Swansea City.

The former Scotland youth international never hit the ground running with the Swans, but he proved his class during a 2022/23 loan spell with Oxford United when he scored nine goals in 37 League One appearances.

However, Joseph has not managed to hit those sorts of figures again, as he scored just one goal in the third tier for Blackpool last season after signing on a permanent basis in the summer of 2023.

It could be argued that the youngster was able to find somewhat of a creative edge for the Tangerines, as he created five assists in 30 League One outings.

The Latics could re-ignite the ace's best form should they sign him up, but if that happens, then supporters will experience a mixture of emotions, as Joseph could have been a successful first-team Wigan player for years by now, having initially come through the club's academy.

Kyle Joseph could flourish in Shaun Maloney's Wigan Athletic set-up

Last season was Maloney's first full campaign in charge of the Latics, and although it was heavily dictated by the club's transfer embargo, the Scot has instilled a heavy onus on young, up-and-coming players.

The likes of England youth internationals Sam Tickle and Charlie Hughes, who both came through the Tics academy, have absolutely thrived under Maloney's stewardship.

Joseph's lack of goalscoring prowess at Bloomfield Road indicates that he is in need of a change of scene, while his former club, who are in need of a fresh forward, could be an ideal destination for him at this stage in his career.

It is clear that younger players will get their chances under Maloney, and with just Stones as the main out-and-out option at the club right now for the Latics, Joseph's potential return would surely be welcomed by many.