Wigan Athletic successfully completed one of the Premier League's greatest escape stories when they won seven of their last nine games to avoid the drop to the Championship at the end of the 2011/12 season.

Establishing such a rich vein of form right at the end of an otherwise tricky campaign would have been no mean feat for the Latics, regardless of who their opponents were.

But the fact that great run included a home victory over then league leaders Manchester United in April 2012, as well as away triumphs against Liverpool and Arsenal made it all the more impressive.

Both the Latics and their manager at the time, Roberto Martinez, were no strangers to keeping themselves in the top-flight through temporary brilliance, but the exploits of 2011/12 continue to live long in the memories of supporters.

Wigan played a blinder with January 2012 Birmingham City addition

The Greater Manchester club's aforementioned Premier League great escape effort would not have been possible without the addition of Jean Beausejour, who joined from Birmingham City, then of the Championship in January 2012.

The Chile international scored for his nation during the 2010 World Cup, and had also made six appearances for Blues during their 2011/12 Europa League campaign, in which he scored one goal in six appearances.

However, Latics supporters may not have felt as though Beausejour would make much of an impact for their club, as he produced a return of just one goal and one assist in 22 Championship appearances for Blues, ahead of his arrival at the Brick Community Stadium.

But he turned out to be a real asset for Martinez's men, and notched six assists in 16 Premier League outings during the latter half of the 2011/12 season, which helped them remain in the top-flight.

The subsequent campaign marked his first full season in Latics colours, and Beausejour scored one goal as well as creating eight assists, but it was not enough to help the Greater Manchester outfit avoid relegation to the Championship on this occasion.

However, the Chile international did weave himself into Wigan folklore, as he made three appearances during their 2012/13 FA Cup winning campaign, albeit he missed the final through injury, as Roger Espinoza had to fill in at left-wing-back.

Beausejour would go on to make one assist in just three Europa League outings for the Tics the following season, and scored two goals in 35 Championship outings, which helped the North West side reach the play-offs, while he also made four FA Cup appearances, as his side returned to Wembley for the 2014 semi-finals.

While the former Blues man was never a prolific goalscorer for the Latics, his assist output was more impressive, and when he joined Chilean outfit Colo Colo during the summer of 2014, he left English football with a positive reputation as a hard-working, versatile player.

Jean Beausejour Wigan Athletic stats Appearances 97 Goals 3 Assists 17

Beausejour's trophy winning exploits for Birmingham and Wigan were unique

There are many greats in the English game who have managed to win both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup during their careers, such as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

But winning both of the country's domestic cup competitions while playing for the likes of Birmingham and Wigan is a unique feat completed by Beausejour.

Aside from Leicester City's Premier League title win in 2016, Blues' 2011 EFL Cup triumph, and the Latics' 2013 FA Cup win arrived as the two greatest underdog stories in the modern game, and the Chilean winger played his part in both of those epic tales.

He also represented both clubs in the Europa League, while Latics supporters will always be grateful for his role in their 2011/12 great escape feat, after Martinez completed an inspired transfer.