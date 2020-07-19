Wigan Athletic appeal date revealed as Championship status hangs in the balance

Wigan Athletic will find out their fate on or before the 27th of July.

The club are in limbo right now, facing a 12-point deduction and not knowing what league they’ll be playing in next season. It comes after the club was entered into administration earlier in the month, but the club intend to appeal the forthcoming deduction.

Updating fans on the matter was journalist Alan Nixon, who outlined the details of the appeal and the decision date below:

Wigan. Appeal. Just checked. Appeal was made on July 6. Evidence put in by July 10. The commission hearing has be taken WITHIN 21 days of appeal. So the latest a decision SHOULD be made is July 27. Could be earlier but wouldn’t count on it. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 19, 2020

It’s a young case, but one that has already taken several controversial twists and turns, and one that could beset the club for a long time to come. Also, the appeal will be adjudicated by an ‘independent commission’, as Nixon details below:

It’s an INDEPENDENT commission. Three people. Some legal. Some not. They decide on what the penalty should be. https://t.co/0eLpSuDyGe — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 19, 2020

With Wigan placed fairly comfortably in mid-table region of the Championship, a 12-point deduction would in turn effect a number of clubs at the bottom of the table.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock stated yesterday that he wants to see a decision made before his side face Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the season – all 24 Championship teams feature for the final time this season on Wednesday.

Wigan’s resurgent form since the restart sees them on 58 points – 22nd-place Luton have amassed 48 after their weekend win at Hull City.

Can you name the mascot of these 40 EFL clubs? Have a go now!

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE NAME OF WEST BROMWICH ALBION'S MASCOT? Scraggie Bird Baggie Bird Raggie Bird Waggie Bird

The verdict

This is a desperate situation that Wigan find themselves in. Paul Cook has done an amazing job at the club and in the second-half of this season, they’ve looked as good as they ever have under his management.

It would be a travesty if they were relegated because of the off-field controversy going on, but they’re still in with a fighting chance, and will need nothing less than a win against Fulham on Wednesday.