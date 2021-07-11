Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers locked in transfer battle for 27-year-old

Wigan Athletic and Tranmere Rovers are both interested in making a move for Dundee United defender Ryan Edwards this summer, according to the Daily Record.

Edwards is a player in-demand now this summer following his strong form for Dundee United in the Scottish Premier League last term after his move from Blackpool last summer.

The 27-year-old made 24 league appearances last term in which he scored twice and also helped his side record nine clean sheets.

The defender still has another year remaining on his contract at Dundee United. As a result, the Scottish side would be set to demand a fee for the 27-year-old if they are to sell him during the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Record, Wigan are interested in making a move for the defender and offer him the chance to return to the North West and move to a side in the English third tier. However, it is also believed that they could financially struggle to make the deal happen.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Wigan Athletic played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Swindon Town L 1-0 L 2-1 L 3-2 L 4-3

The same report also reveals that Tranmere Rovers are also in the hunt for Edwards this summer, with Micky Mellon keen to reunite with the 27-year-old after he had signed him from Blackpool last year.

The Verdict

Edwards has the makings of a very wise potential signing for either Wigan or Tranmere to make this summer. The 27-year-old managed to show what he can do when given regular game time last season in the Scottish Premier League and he delivered some commanding performances for Dundee United averaging 7.8 clearances and winning seven duels per game last term.

You could see him coming back to English football with renewed confidence and he has the ability to add to the quality that Wigan have in their defence in League One next season. However, the Latics might miss out on him according to this report and that would be a shame for them because he could be a good addition for them to make.

The links to Tranmere are to be expected given Mellon’s relationship with the defender and it would make perfect sense for him to reunite with his former boss. Considering Wigan’s interest it would be a coup for the League Two side to pull this transfer off you would feel.