Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United in transfer tug of war for Watford forward

Championship newcomers Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic are locked in a transfer battle for Watford outcast Ashley Fletcher, according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon.

The ex-Manchester United striker only joined the Hornets last summer on a free transfer, having been released by Middlesbrough, but made just six appearances in all competitions before spending the rest of the 2021-22 campaign at New York Red Bulls of the MLS.

Fletcher went scoreless in seven league matches across the Atlantic Ocean before returning to Vicarage Road, where he now looks set for a switch to a fellow second tier side after the Red Bulls decided not to purchase the 26-year-old, which they had the option of doing for a set fee.

On the fringes of Rob Edwards’ squad, Fletcher looks set to depart temporarily again from Watford, and it was thought in the Rotherham camp that they had a deal agreed for the striker.

However, Wigan have emerged with fresh interest, and that has complicated matters for the Millers, who will now have to battle with their promotion rivals from last season in League One to sign Fletcher, who has scored 21 Premier League goals in his career.

The Verdict

Fletcher has never really been a prolific goalscorer in his career, although he did have one season with Middlesbrough where he netted 13 times in all competitions.

Despite his lack of game-time over the last two years, Fletcher will still feel as though at the age of 26 he has something to offer as a starting striker at Championship level.

Both Rotherham and Wigan are probably lacking regular goals at second tier level within their squad, and whilst Fletcher doesn’t guarantee them, he’s probably an upgrade on what both clubs have currently.

He will be on a decent wage at Watford no doubt, and the Hornets may have to fund part of them to get him out of the door, but it’s set to be an intense battle for his services.