Highlights League One clubs Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic are interested in loaning Arsenal striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

Butler-Oyedeji, who is yet to make his senior debut for Arsenal, could be allowed out for more regular first-team football.

Clubs from Scotland, Belgium, Denmark, and the German second-tier have also shown interest in signing Butler-Oyedeji.

League One duo Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic are both keen on signing Arsenal striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji on loan.

That's according to a report from Football Insider, who say the 20-year-old could be allowed to leave the Gunners on a temporary basis this summer.

Butler-Oyedeji yet to get his chance with Arsenal

Butler-Oyedeji first joined Arsenal as an eight-year-old back 2011, and worked his way up through the youth ranks before signing his first professional contract with the Gunners in 2021.

However, the striker is yet to make his senior debut for the North London club, although he was named on the bench twice for Mikel Arteta's side last season, as he looks for more regular first-team football.

That is something he did get his first taste of in the second-half of last season, when he spent time on loan with Accrington Stanley.

During his time with the Lancashire club, Butler-Oyedeji made 11 appearances for John Coleman's side, but was unable to find the net for the club as they suffered relegation from League One to League Two earlier this year.

Now however, it seems as though the 20-year-old could potentially be set for a return to League One on another temporary deal, before the window closes at the end of this month.

Wigan and Peterborough in for Arsenal striker

According to this latest update, both Wigan and Peterborough are pursuing a deal to sign the 20-year-old, who can play as a central striker or on either wing.

It is thought that Butler-Oyedeji will be allowed to leave Arsenal on loan this season, in order to give him the opportunity to get more senior experience under his belt.

Wigan have already completed the signing of one former Arsenal player this summer, with midfielder Matt Smith having joined the Latics on a free transfer, signing a three-year deal at the DW Stadium following the expiry of his contract with the Gunners.

However, it seems those two League One sides may have more competition to contend with if they are to secure the services of the young attacking prospect.

Butler-Oyedeji has scored ten goals and provided five assists in 62 games at Under 18ss and Under 21s level during his time with Arsenal, which appears to have also caught the attention of clubs across Europe.

It has been claimed that clubs in Scotland, Belgium, Denmark and the German second-tier have also made enquiries about a potential deal for the attacker before the window closes in just over a fortnight's time.

Strong starts for Wigan and Peterborough in League One

On the pitch, both Wigan and Peterborough have enjoyed encouraging starts to the League One season.

The Latics have won two and drawn one of their three league games so far, although they do remain bottom of the table due to the eight-point deduction they received before the start of the season due to their recent financial issues.

Peterborough meanwhile, have won all three of league games to sit second in the current standings, while they have also progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup after beating Swindon Town on penalties.