Wigan Athletic and Lincoln City receive concrete fixture update

Sky Bet League One clash between Wigan Athletic and Lincoln City has been postponed due to international call-ups, with a new date to be rescheduled.

The match between the Latics and Imps was set to take place next Saturday, on October 9th, but will now be rearranged due to a number of international call-ups within the Wigan squad, it has been confirmed by the clubs.

The game was set to take place at Wigan’s DW Stadium, but the decision comes after three players were selected for their national teams over the upcoming international break.

Jordan Jones (Northern Ireland), James McClean and Will Keane (Republic of Ireland) were all selected, which triggers an EFL rule, stating that clubs with three of more call-ups are allowed to reschedule league matches for a later date. That date is yet to be confirmed, but will be announced in due course.

Nine games into the League One, Wigan are sitting pretty in the automatic promotion spots after an impressive start to the season. Jones has featured seven times this season, McClean six, but Keane has started all of the Latics’ league matches thus far and yielded one goal and four assists in that time. The Irish international has been fantastic for Wigan so far in 2021/22, and would’ve served as a big miss if this game was to go ahead.

After a bitter defeat in the play-off final last season to Blackpool, Lincoln haven’t enjoyed quite as fruitful of a start as Wigan. The Imps have struggled to find consistency, as they lie three points above the relegation zone occupying 17th position.

The Verdict:

Confirmation of the postponement was declared by both clubs yesterday. After a busy League One schedule thus far, the postponement will give both teams a chance to rest after an influx of games across the league and EFL Trophy.

It’s a wise decision to take for the Latics, with some key assets missing for the fixture should it have taken place.

Lincoln play host to fourth placed Plymouth Argyle this weekend, in a tough game to try re-rail their season after a slow start. Wigan will be keen to put pressure on Sunderland at the top and retain their place in the automatic promotion spots, with a victory on their travels at Priestfield Stadium, against Steve Evans’ Gillingham.

