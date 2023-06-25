Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers are keen on Danny Mayor after it was confirmed that he would be leaving Plymouth Argyle.

Who is Danny Mayor?

The 32-year-old is well-known to fans in the Football League, as he has made hundreds of appearances up and down the divisions for the likes of Preston, Bury and most recently the Pilgrims.

However, with his deal at Home Park expiring this summer, Mayor made it clear to boss Steven Schumacher that he wanted to move back up north this summer, after four years at Plymouth, which included winning the third tier title last season.

So, it was agreed that he could depart this summer, with the midfielder now on the lookout for his next club.

And, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that Wigan and Bolton are tracking the player ahead of their League One campaigns.

The update adds that Mayor would welcome the chance to join the Latics, but they are waiting to see how their squad will look after a tough summer that has been dominated by off-field issues.

Wigan will start next season with a points deduction as a punishment for failing to pay players wages on time regularly in the past, whilst it has been claimed that some of the current squad can walk away for free because of that.

Pleasingly, they have now been bought by local businessman Mike Danson, which does offer hope for a brighter future. So, he will look to back boss Shaun Maloney as he looks to bring new players in this summer.

Meanwhile, it’s stated that Bolton are ‘on the fringes of the interest’ in Mayor, indicating they may have preferred targets elsewhere.

Would Danny Mayor be a good signing for Wigan or Bolton?

Mayor made 30 appearances for Plymouth as they won League One last year, so that clearly shows he is a good player at this level, whilst that winning experience could be useful to either Bolton or Wigan. To get a player like that on a free transfer is a no-brainer, so the interest is inevitable.

For Wigan especially, this summer has been hectic, and they need to start bringing players in quickly, as the squad is looking short, and they still don’t know who will be sticking around for next season, even if they are in a much better place now due to the ownership change.

As for Mayor, he clearly wants to move back to the north-west for family reasons, so to get a contract at either club would be great for him, and he would back himself to play another important role in a promotion push next season. So, it will be interesting to see where he ends up.