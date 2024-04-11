Highlights Wigan Athletic overcame point deduction with youth talent.

Tickle and Hughes attracting interest from top clubs.

Alfie Devine's transfer to Tottenham serves as cautionary tale.

Wigan Athletic began the League One season with an eight point deduction, following the financial mismanagement of the club's previous ownership.

The club's failure to meet EFL regulations also led to the Latics being placed under a transfer embargo, which was in place during both the summer and January transfer windows.

This embargo meant that manager Shaun Maloney, who has said that his side's first goal this season was to avoid relegation, has been heavily reliant on the club's youth academy players, who he has had to deploy into the first team this season.

But a youthful Latics side have somewhat exceeded their manager's expectations, as they sit comfortably in mid-table despite their point deduction.

Two of Wigan's star performers this season have been central defender Charlie Hughes, and goalkeeper Sam Tickle, both Latics academy products, whose impressive exploits have been recognised by the wider footballing world.

Tickle made his debut for Lee Carsley's England under-21s side last month, and kept a clean sheet as the Young Lions defeated Luxembourg 7-0 at Bolton Wanderers' Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Hughes, meanwhile, has been called up to the England Men's Euro Elite squad (formerly known as the under-20s) on multiple occasions this season, and was recently nominated for the League One young player of the season award.

Tickle and Hughes are subject to transfer interest

Somewhat unfortunately for the Latics, the pair of England youth internationals have attracted the interest of some high-profile clubs, who are looking to prise the starlets away from the DW Stadium.

The Athletic have credited Premier League outfit Everton with interest in Tickle, while Alan Nixon revealed via Patreon that Championship duo Preston North End and Birmingham City are looking to secure the goalkeeper's signature.

A separate Patreon post by Nixon also linked Sunderland with the 22-year-old, while it could be possible for the ace to play first team football at the Stadium of Light next season, if Liverpool pursue their interest in current Black Cats keeper Anthony Patterson.

Hughes could also be departing the DW Stadium this summer, with Ipswich Town and West Ham reportedly in a transfer battle for the defender.

Charlie Hughes League One 2023/2024 stats, according to FotMob, correct as of 11/04/2024 Appearances 40 Tackles won (%) 70.7 Duels won (%) 63.5 Aerial duels won (%) 64.3 Pass accuracy (%) 82.8 Goals 3

Both Tickle and Hughes are talented young players, who have played a key role in guiding the Latics away from the League One relegation battle, and into a comfortable mid-table spot.

It is no wonder that there is high calibre interest in these England youth internationals, but they should both bide their time before deciding the next move of their careers.

Alfie Devine move should be a warning to Latics duo

Alfie Devine left the Latics for Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2020, while the Greater Manchester club were in administration.

Although the 'Tics did not have much choice but to let Devine, then 15, leave the club due to their financial situation at the time, this was a transfer which did not help advance the midfielder's career.

Since signing for Spurs four years ago, the starlet has made just two first team appearances for the North London outfit, and back in August, he was sent on loan to Port Vale, who are in the League One relegation battle.

In January, the 19-year-old was recalled by Spurs, and subsequently loaned out to Plymouth Argyle, who are living life dangerously close to the Championship relegation zone.

In terms of senior football, with spells at Vale and Argyle, Devine has not found himself playing football at a significantly higher level than the Latics since leaving the DW Stadium.

This is a fate that both Tickle and Hughes should surely strive to avoid, if they plot their moves away from the Latics as soon as this summer.