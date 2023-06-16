Middlesbrough are keen to re-sign Ryan Giles this summer, but face competition from European sides, Wolves' strategic player marketing manager Matt Jackson has told The Athletic.

Who is Ryan Giles?

The 23-year-old is an academy graduate from the Wolverhampton Wanderers set-up.

Giles came through the ranks in 2018, but he has only played once for the club’s first team.

Giles, who can play anywhere on the left-hand side, has spent all of his Wolves career on loan at various EFL clubs.

Over the years, the 23-year-old has played for teams such as Shrewsbury Town, Coventry City, Rotherham United, Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers, and Middlesbrough.

When does Ryan Giles’ contract expire at Wolves?

Giles joined Boro last summer on a season-long loan, and during the season he appeared in all-but one Championship game. The defender also collected 11 assists in the league alone.

Despite the change of manager at the Riverside Stadium, Giles was still an important part of the club’s rise up the table under Michael Carrick.

As previously mentioned, Giles has spent all of his Wolves career out on loan, and this summer it seems there could be a decision made in regard to his long-term future.

The 23-year-old is contracted at the club until the summer of 2025, so the Premier League club still has time on their hands, but interest does seem to be high this summer.

Which teams are interested in signing Ryan Giles?

Giles’ long-term future will be decided by the club. He could leave the club on a permanent basis, but he could also depart on loan or fight for a place in the first team.

Middlesbrough are said to be keen on re-signing the Wolves man again this summer, but Jackson has revealed that there are also European sides keen on the 23-year-old.

Jackson told The Athletic: “We’re under no contract pressure, which is a great position for the club to be in.

“And then it is all about the coach [Lopetegui] making decisions for the make-up of his squad. We get calls from all over Europe about him.”

Would Ryan Giles be a good signing for Middlesbrough?

This is definitely a player that Middlesbrough should be doing all they can to re-sign this summer.

The defender was a breath of fresh air at Boro last season and really excelled under the management of Michael Carrick. Giles is in need of finding a regular home instead of spending season after season at different clubs on loan.

However, Boro may struggle to get this one over the line depending on the European sides that are interested, as they may be able to offer the 23-year-old things Middlesbrough can't.