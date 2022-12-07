Widespread Championship interest emerges in Newcastle United starlet

Newcastle United starlet Garang Kuol is attracting lots of interest from the Championship, as detailed in a report from The Telegraph.

The report claims that the Premier League outfit have been “inundated” with loan offers from England’s second tier as they weigh up what the next best step will be in the 18-year-old’s progression.

Kuol is set to join the Magpies officially in January, with the north east club completing a move for the exciting winger back in September.

One stumbling block in a Championship club completing a move for the 18-year-old is that work permit issues may mean that Kuol will not be able to play his football in England until next season.

However, the report does state that the Magpies would consider a season-long loan move to the Championship during the 2023/24 campaign.

The verdict

Kuol is a very exciting prospect for the Magpies to be excited about but it is no surprise that their preference is for the winger to go out and gain more experience before fighting for a first-team spot.

Appearing in two games at the World Cup, as well as securing a Premier League move, it has been a very exciting few months for Kuol.

A player with an incredibly high ceiling, who is putting in exciting displays already, it will be interesting to see how his situation plays out over the next six months or so.

Given the talent he possesses, it would be excellent to see him in the Championship in the not-so-distant future.