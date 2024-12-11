Blackburn boss John Eustace has urged the club to back him as much as possible in the January transfer market as he looks to build on their excellent season so far.

The former Birmingham City chief kept Rovers up on the final day of the previous campaign, and many expected another relegation battle to be on the cards this time around.

Championship Table (prior to Wednesday's fixtures) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 20 22 41 2 Sheffield United 19 16 39 3 Burnley 20 17 38 4 Sunderland 20 14 37 5 Blackburn Rovers 19 6 34 6 Middlesbrough 20 9 31

However, after a few shrewd summer signings, along with superb management from Eustace, Blackburn have arguably been the surprise story of the Championship so far, with the side currently sitting in the play-off places.

John Eustace sends Blackburn transfer message

A hard-fought 1-0 success at Sheffield Wednesday last night made it five wins on the bounce, so Rovers have built real momentum heading into the busy festive period.

Naturally, fans will be dreaming about what this season could bring, although they will also recognise that new additions may be needed if Blackburn are to compete with the best in the division.

And, whilst Eustace wouldn’t be drawn on the possibility of a promotion push, he told the Lancashire Telegraph that it’s important for the club to strengthen in the New Year.

“I think we all want to improve the squad, the players, the staff, we all want to bring quality in. We want to help the group and build properly. This is not about me or any individuals, it's about all of us wanting to improve and get better. If we're in a strong position come January, then why not? The league is wide open, we have to keep building and believing in what we are doing.

“I think it's very important to improve and invest in the right areas. It is very obvious that we need to do that. If we can bring quality into the building where everyone stands up and thinks 'bloomin' heck, the club are serious about improving', then that's what we want. I am not talking about promotion, but it's about building and bringing more quality into this group. It is important, we all want success and that is not given to you.

“You have to earn it. It might not be this season but we are heading in the right direction. It is important to keep building in the right direction with quality.”

Blackburn need reinforcements to sustain play-off push

We know the financial situation at Blackburn isn’t great compared to fellow Championship clubs, but the Rovers hierarchy needs to do all they can to help Eustace.

You can tell from his comments that he isn’t looking to strengthen for the sake of it, but he recognises that some top players would make a difference.

Blackburn should be an attractive option to individuals in January, as Eustace is a fantastic manager, and he has built a tight group that enjoys defying the odds, with a top six finish now a realistic possibility.

The winter window is always crucial for clubs in the Championship, and it will be no different this time around. The recruitment team at Ewood Park has shown in the summer that they have a good eye for a player, and more backing could ensure this season is a memorable one.