Whyte starts: The predicted Oxford United XI to face Doncaster on Tuesday night

Oxford United will be on a high having extended their unbeaten run to three games in League One – and they’ll be desperate to make that four against Doncaster.

Karl Robinson’s side have snuck near the play-off places this season and a win in midweek could see them go as high as fourth.

After a draw against Sunderland, they will be full of confidence that they can take on most teams in this league and get a positive result.

As they prepare to face a Doncaster side who have just relieved Richie Wellens of his duties though, how could the club lineup?

After a decent result against the Black Cats and a solid point gained, it would be a surprise to see Karl Robinson make a single change to the starting eleven.

If all of the first-team remain fit after that last League One tie, then they certainly deserve a crack at trying to beat Doncaster in midweek.

Matty Taylor bagged the goal in that tie and winger Nathan Holland nabbed the assist. The other man in that three, Gavin Whyte, was the most accurate passer on the pitch to have played at least one half of football. All of the forwards then had a good game and should retain their spots.

Herbie Kane is another who helped dictate the play and get his team on the ball against Sunderland. It would be highly unlikely to therefore see him dropped against Doncaster unless he is no longer fit.

The entire four-man backline held firm against Sunderland despite their onslaught on goal and therefore are likely to be kept in too and rounding off the eleven is Simon Eastwood, who is back in goal after a lay-off.