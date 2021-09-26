Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City

‘Why you should never judge a player too soon’ – Many Birmingham fans issue verdict on summer arrival

Matija Sarkic kept his fifth clean sheet in just his ninth Birmingham City appearance on Saturday and many Blues fans have been waxing lyrical about the on-loan goalkeeper. 

The 24-year-old joined on loan from Wolves back in July and has established himself as Birmingham’s clear first-choice keeper.

Sarkic’s impressive form helped Lee Bowyer’s side make a hugely impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign but they’ve come unstuck a little in recent weeks, winning just one of their last six games.

The Blues played out a goalless draw against Preston North End at St Andrew’s yesterday with Sarkic playing a vital role as Bowyer’s men earned a point and kept a clean sheet.

Birmingham’s keeper made a number of vital saves and commanded his box excellently, continuing what has been an excellent start to the season.

The Blues also have Neil Etheridge and Connal Trueman at the club and though the former has been unavailable due to illness for a period, Sarkic seems to have won over the St Andrews faithful.

Plenty of supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts about the 24-year-old…


