‘Why would we boo?’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans react to ex-player debate ahead of Fulham clash

Bristol City host Fulham this weekend, and one Bobby Reid will be returning to his old stomping ground.

Reid, 27, is a graduate of the Bristol City academy. He spent eight years at the club before crossing the Severnside Bridge in 2018 to join then Premier League outfit Cardiff City, before making his loan-deal at Fulham permanent last January.

Now he faces a return to Ashton Gate where he made a name for himself. It was the 2017/18 Championship season when everyone heard of Reid – he netted 19 goals as he played in every Championship game that season, and was named in the PFA Team of the Year as well.

So what sort of reception will he get on Saturday? Bristol City fans of the Facebook group ‘BRISTOL CITY TILL I DIE‘ debated whether or not they’ll give Reid a warm welcome at the weekend.

Here’s what they had to say:

Jack Bullen: Why would we boo?

Martin Buck: Him and Joe Bryan were good for us. Clap them both.

Colin Pepper: Shouldn’t even be a question! Definitely clap, yes I know it was Cardiff but…

Paul Jefferies: The boy did his best for reds.

Mark Collett: Definitely clap, Bristol boy and City fan… Also had the sense to ditch Cardiff sharpish.

Chris Bessex: Clap before, grief during, respect after. Same for everyone.

John Reading: Clap. One player we could really have done with these past couple of seasons.