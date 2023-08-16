Highlights Ipswich Town are interested in signing former Manchester United player Axel Tuanzebe to improve their defensive options.

Ipswich has started the season well, winning both of their first two league matches and progressing in the Carabao Cup.

Tuanzebe is a strong central defender with good passing ability, but there are concerns about his fitness and potential wage demands.

Ipswich Town are showing interest in former Manchester United man Axel Tuanzebe, as Kieran McKenna looks to improve defensive options.

According to TEAMtalk, Ipswich are ready to make a move for the 25-year-old defender. Premier League new boys Sheffield United are also interested, but the Suffolk side remain favourites for his signature.

The Tractorboys have started the season in fantastic fashion, adapting back to life in the Championship seamlessly.

They are one of only six teams to have triumphed in both of their first two league outings and progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Their season opener at The Stadium of Light saw them scalp promotion hopefuls, Sunderland. Nathan Broadhead opened the scoring minutes before the interval and George Hirst fired home a second shortly after, to give Ipswich all three points.

A few days later, they dispatched Bristol Rovers on their return to Portman Road. They were back at home once again on Saturday, with Stoke City the visitors on this occasion. Again, the hosts were 2-0 victors, thanks to goals from Luke Woolfenden and Kayden Jackson

McKenna’s men are now unbeaten in their last 21 league matches and sit top of the table. However, this has not stopped the Northern Irish manager still wanting new faces.

Who is Axel Tuanzebe?

Axel Tuanzebe is currently a free agent, but prior to the expiration of his contract in the summer, he was a Manchester United player.

He joined the Red Devils aged eight and made the tough journey through the academy, appearing for England at multiple levels along the way.

He played eight times for the first team over a three-year period, before moving to Aston Villa on loan. Tuanzebe spent 18 months at Villa Park, helping them win promotion back to the Premier League.

Upon his Old Trafford return, the defender managed 29 appearances in two years. He subsequently spent another year at Villa, before spending time at Napoli and Stoke City.

He played 37 senior games for the Red Devils and is now on the lookout for new employers.

How good is Axel Tuanzebe?

Tuanzebe is a strong’ powerful central defender, capable of dominating any game. During his loan spell with the Potters last season, he also showed his skills with the ball at his feet, completing over 87% of his passes.

His availability at Stoke also coincided with their upturn in form towards the end of the season, with the 25-year-old’s only defeat in red and white coming against Brighton in the FA Cup.

His attributes make good reading for Town fans wanting more strength in depth at the back.

Should Ipswich sign Tuanzebe?

Tuanzebe is a fantastic player; however, there are two primary concerns – money and fitness.

Whilst the signing would not require a fee to be paid, the defender would most likely demand a sizable wage. In Manchester, the Englishman earned £50,000 per week during his final season at United, according to Capology.

This is almost three times the total that Ipswich current top earner George Hirst takes home, meaning Tuanzebe’s wage would almost certainly have to drop.

The other concern is his fitness, as the defender’s career has been riddled with injury so far. He has struggled to secure consistent game time, having missed around 120 matches due to various setbacks since December 2018.

Despite his injury record, I think that a move for Tuanzebe should go ahead if Ipswich are wanting to challenge for the top six this term.