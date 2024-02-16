Highlights Sunderland's 16-year-old star Chris Rigg is considering leaving the club this summer, with Newcastle United as the favorites to sign him.

Rigg, who has yet to sign a professional contract, has attracted interest from several top-flight clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

Sunderland fans are hopeful that Rigg will stay at the club and continue to develop, as he has already shown promise and potential in his young career.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series

Sunderland's 16-year-old star Chris Rigg is reportedly ready to leave the club this summer and bitter rivals Newcastle United are the favourites for his signature.

That's according to HITC, who report the midfielder is considering his options ahead of the summer, with a host of top-flight clubs interested in the academy graduate, who has played for the Black Cats since primary school.

Rigg was born in Hebburn, which is a town in the South Tyneside borough of Tyne and Wear, but has yet to put pen to paper on a first professional contract, which could see him leave the club once he turns 17.

The young starlet midfielder is currently on a scholarship deal but could sign pro-terms with a new club after his next birthday in June. The youngster has already made a breakthrough into senior football, making his debut over 12 months ago under Tony Mowbray in an FA Cup third round clash against Shrewsbury Town.

He has scored two goals this season, with one coming in an EFL Cup tie against Crewe, and another earlier in the season in a 5-0 thumping of Southampton.

Featuring that much at his age was always likely to catch the eye, and the Magpies face reported competition to sign the teenager, with the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United also keeping tabs on Rigg’s situation.

The majority of the player’s family are understood to be big Newcastle supporters, but the Black Cats’ preference is expected to be for the midfielder to sign elsewhere than their North East rivals.

Newcastle's interest in Chris Rigg

FLW's Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke is certain that Sunderland won't sell to their biggest rivals, and expects Rigg to continuing to develop on Wearside.

He said: "I personally can't see Chris Rigg moving from Sunderland to Newcastle.

"It's a forbidden move that wouldn't go down very well. I know his father is a Newcastle fan so he could be influencing that but he has only signed a fresh contract with us.

"I don't see why he'd want to leave. He seems to love it here. It's a really good place for his development.

"Not that Newcastle isn't that, but when he's got it here, why would he change that?

"Leaving, even at this early stage in his career, wouldn't go down too well, so I think the best thing is for him to stay.

"I can't see it happening regardless, and I can't see us selling him for anything other than a big fee with the potential that he's got."

Chris Rigg's career stats - as of 16/02/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Sunderland U-18 18 3 4 Sunderland U-21 12 0 0 Sunderland 12 2 0

Plenty of players have trodden down the forbidden path, but going directly from one rival club to another is especially unforgivable.

Jack Colback was the last to do it, but things would be different with Rigg, given how little first-team football he has played, but also considering his potential.

Playing any second tier minutes before the age of 18 is impressive, let alone at the age of 16 in Rigg's case.

The next step in his career could be crucial, though, so he must decide carefully. Sunderland are an excellent club at purchasing and nurturing young talent, and it's difficult to see a better place for him right now than where he's already settled in.