‘Why would he go there?’, ‘Downgrade’ – These Coventry City fans are unconcerned as Mark Robins rumours emerge

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is attracting attention from Bristol City as the Robins prepare to name a permanent manager for next season.

Bristol City. Mark Robins at Coventry on radar if they change boss again in summer. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 11, 2021

Nigel Pearson signed a short-term deal to take charge at Ashton Gate until the end of the current campaign, but it hasn’t really gone to plan, although he is still in the frame to get a longer contract.

However, other options are under consideration, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon confirming that Robins is someone who is on the ‘radar’ of the hierarchy at Ashton Gate.

Even though Coventry are in a battle to survive this season, Robins has transformed the club since taking over, winning promotions to bring the club back to the Championship.

Despite the Sky Blues’ position, most Coventry fans weren’t too worried by the news, as they feel it would be a sidewards move at best.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

They’ve got no chance 🤣 — Callum Moseley (@SkyBluesZoneYT) April 11, 2021

Why would he go there? IF we get relegated (we won’t) Robins will get us back up. If we stay up he’ll keep us up and improving season on season. 3 years til the Prem. #CCFC #PUSB #SBA — do NOT call me Al !! 💙 (@alanmac87) April 11, 2021

Their radar isn't working — Paul Turner (@turnerpd) April 11, 2021

I don't think Robins wants to downgrade to them #PUSB https://t.co/2ccrxZIZKx — Harry Chattaway (@chattaway_harry) April 11, 2021

Can’t see this happening, but the way Bristol City fans are acting is a bit stupid. Just because he isn’t foreign and in his 40s they don’t want him. Worked wonders on a shoestring with us and can play decent football given the players https://t.co/dxuzOY31Z3 — Jimi (@Jimi_Dyer) April 11, 2021

Robins linked with Brizzle then. Interesting. Would I be sad to see him go? Yes. Would I blame him given we already know he won't have any money to spend? No. #PUSB — Toughy (@toughy92) April 11, 2021