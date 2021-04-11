Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Why would he go there?’, ‘Downgrade’ – These Coventry City fans are unconcerned as Mark Robins rumours emerge

Published

9 mins ago

on

Coventry City boss Mark Robins is attracting attention from Bristol City as the Robins prepare to name a permanent manager for next season.

Nigel Pearson signed a short-term deal to take charge at Ashton Gate until the end of the current campaign, but it hasn’t really gone to plan, although he is still in the frame to get a longer contract.

However, other options are under consideration, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon confirming that Robins is someone who is on the ‘radar’ of the hierarchy at Ashton Gate.

Even though Coventry are in a battle to survive this season, Robins has transformed the club since taking over, winning promotions to bring the club back to the Championship.

Despite the Sky Blues’ position, most Coventry fans weren’t too worried by the news, as they feel it would be a sidewards move at best.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


