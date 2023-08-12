Highlights Everton's interest in Willy Gnonto is fueled by their need for goals and his potential to bring exactly that to their side with his directness, speed, and goal-scoring ability.

Gnonto's versatility as a forward who can play centrally or out wide would provide Everton with much-needed depth and relieve some of the burden on their main goal-scorer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

At just 19 years old, Gnonto offers excellent value for money and potential resale value, making him an attractive signing for Everton as they look to address their squad's average age and strengthen their attack.

There is plenty of interest in Leeds United starlet Willy Gnonto this summer, not least from Premier League side Everton.

Despite a poor season ending in relegation from the Premier League for Leeds, one of the shining lights was the emergence of Gnonto at Elland Road during 2022/23.

The 19-year-old forward was signed in a last minute deal for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day last summer for a fee of just £3.8million, according to The Daily Mail.

Initially, Jesse Marsch had Gnonto establishing himself with minutes for the Under-21’s side, but he quickly made the jump into the first-team.

Although Gnonto didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, he was a bright spark and picked up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League, with only 14 starts within that in the top-flight as well.

What's the latest transfer news regarding Willy Gnonto?

It had been reported earlier in the month that Everton tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the Whites, but the bid was rejected by the West Yorkshire outfit.

Gnonto was not present for the most recent EFL Cup game against Shrewsbury Town, after it was revealed by the Daily Mail that the exciting teenage forward had asked to be left out of the matchday squad as he wants a move away despite featuring in the first Championship game of the campaign against Cardiff City.

Daniel Farke spoke post-match and said:

This has added further fuel to the idea that Everton may still be keen, with Gianluca Di Marzio outlining their interest alongside that of Aston Villa.

Why do Everton want to sign Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto?

Everton, simply put, lacked goals last season, and that's what Gnonto is expected to bring to Goodison Park as he continues to develop and fulfill more of his potential.

Sean Dyche is not the most expansive manager, but Gnonto's directness and speed will bring goals and assists to his side. He is explosive, dynamic, and willing to get shots away off either foot regularly, too.

Gnonto is a full Italian international already, and is the nation's youngest ever goalscorer, too. The 19-year-old frequently showed flashes of his brilliance last season, with the highlight perhaps being when he volleyed in spectacularly in the FA Cup clash against Cardiff City.

He is raw and unrefined, but although Gnonto didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, he was a decent contributor in front of goal and picked up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League, with only 14 starts within that in the top-flight as well.

Dwight McNeil was the top scorer for the Toffees last season with seven. Overall, Everton only scored 34 last season in the league campaign, making it clear to Dyche and co. what they should be focusing on bringing in this summer.

Of course, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a regular scorer if he can stay fit and get better service around him, but Gnonto helps with that burden in many ways.

His counter-attacking threat will be deadly in transition, and he could be another foil for Calvert-Lewin in attack. However, the Italian also can cover striker roles as well as out wide, meaning he will ease the burden of goals on the Everton forward, who's fitness evidently cannot be relied on for a whole season.

Becoming less reliant on Calvert-Lewin is important, hence the signings of forward players such as Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal and Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP this summer; but more is needed.

Not only does Gnonto help with that, but his age is another reason why he is a potentially excellent signing in terms of value for money. According to Transfermarkt, the average age of Everton's squad is the fourth-highest in the Premier League, but Gnonto's signature would help address this issue, alongside Chermiti in particular in their attack.

He also adds plenty of re-sale value, should he embark on yet another steep development curve next season, meaning he could be a player Everton cash-in on in a few years, one he has improved further as a player.

It makes a lot of sense for the Toffees, especially as Leeds' hand is somewhat weakened in negotiations due to relegation. No doubt, Gnonto would himself prefer to be playing top-flight football.