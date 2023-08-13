Highlights Chuba Akpom's future at Middlesbrough is uncertain as the transfer window comes to a close due to his injury and expiring contract.

Sheffield United and Ajax are reportedly interested in signing Akpom as they seek reinforcements for their attacking options.

Akpom had a breakout season last year, but the potential signing would depend on whether he can sustain his form beyond one campaign.

The future of Chuba Akpom at Middlesbrough is up in the air as the summer transfer window comes into its final few weeks.

The forward has missed the start of the new Championship season due to injury, meaning he may have already played his final game for the club.

The 27-year-old was a standout performer in the division last year, with his tally of 28 goals in the league earning him the award for top scorer.

But with just one year remaining on his current contract, he could be available this transfer window in order to avoid losing him as a free agent in 2024.

No renewal agreement appears close, which has led to a lot of speculation that Akpom could depart the Riverside by 1 September.

Who is interested in signing Chuba Akpom?

Sheffield United and Ajax have both been linked with a move for Akpom this summer.

The Blades are preparing for life back in the Premier League after earning promotion from the Championship this season.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are looking worse for wear after losing Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge from their squad during the summer.

A £15 million agreement with Coventry City appears to have secured a deal to sign Gustavo Hamer to replace the Norwegian.

Akpom would be a replacement for Ndiaye, who departed for Marseille.

United will need reinforcement to their attacking options if they are to stand any chance of surviving in the Premier League beyond one season, with their attention now turned to the Boro forward.

Would Chuba Akpom be a good signing?

Here we look at whether Akpom is a player that either Sheffield United or Ajax would want to sign…

Akpom’s career-high tally of 28 goals in the Championship last year came as a massive surprise to many.

It was only a few months prior to the previous campaign getting underway that he had been frozen out of the side by Chris Wilder.

The forward was sent out on loan to Greek side PAOK, where he scored just seven goals from 34 appearances.

But his return signalled the form of his life, initially performing well in a disappointing Boro side under Wilder before then powering the team’s charge to a top four finish under Michael Carrick.

So making a move for Akpom really does depend on whether that form is sustainable beyond one campaign.

How did Chuba Akpom perfom last season?

There is no doubting that he was fantastic last season, especially in the deeper role behind the striker that Carrick moved him into upon his appointment, so if he could replicate that form then Ajax and United have every reason to pursue his signature.

The partnership that Akpom struck with Cameron Archer also took Boro to another level, and could’ve been enough for a proper promotion charge if they had a full year together.

Ajax and Sheffield United both need something up front, and Akpom could be an affordable option.

At 27, he is now hitting his prime years so could be a good medium-term solution if he can remain fit.

However, there is a risk that he could revert to his previous form and then the money spent on signing him will have proven a waste.

It’s certainly a gamble for either club to pursue a move, but an £8 to 10 million deal might be enough to persuade them that it’s worth taking.