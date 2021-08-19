Why West Brom’s dominance of Sheffield United should concern QPR ahead of transfer deadline: Opinion

Whether or not you support either side, it was hard to take notice as West Bromwich Albion hammered fellow relegated Premier League side Sheffield United at the Hawthorns 4-0 last night.

The majority of fans of other Championship clubs will have come away from that game remarking about the weakness of the Blades, the strength of Albion, or indeed the danger of Darnell Furlong’s long throw.

But last night’s game and particularly its fallout should concern QPR for a different reason.

According to Sky Sports, the Blades’ first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is having his medical at Arsenal today ahead of a £30 million move to the Emirates, and based upon what we saw last night Slavisa Jokanovic will need to sign a replacement.

It was a difficult evening for Michael Verrips and one that highlighted that United will need to sign a new keeper if they’re serious about their promotion push.

A number of names have emerged as potential candidates, with previous reports suggesting that QPR shot-stopper Seny Dieng is high up on the list and could cost £6 million.

Mark Warburton’s squad looks very well balanced at the moment and that has been reflected in the unbeaten start made by the west London club, who look serious contenders to reach the play-offs this term.

Losing his first-choice number one will not have been in Warburton’s plans for the final few weeks of the window but with Ramsdale on the move, Verrips struggling, the Blades set to receive an initial payment of £24 million for their departing keeper, and Dieng said to be on their list of replacements, it’s something he may have to consider.

Despite the start made to the season by the R’s, moving to Bramall Lane and the financial advantages that may come with it could tempt the 26-year-old.

Warburton has spoken out against reports linking Dieng with a £6 million exit previously but should United make a significant offer, the club’s hierarchy may feel they have to consider it.

In Jordan Archer, the west London club have a solid backup but based upon what we’ve seen from him in recent years it’s hard to argue that he is a top-six keeper.

After cementing his place as the clear number one last term Dieng looked to be a solution to a long-running issue for the R’s but should United’s pursuit could make him a problem over the next few weeks.