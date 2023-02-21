Why West Brom supporters should hope Nottingham Forest suffer defeat on Saturday: Opinion

Saturday’s Premier League game between West Ham United and Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium could end up being a pivotal one in the battle for top flight survival.

The Hammers are in the drop zone as things stand while a recent run of impressive form has helped Forest move five points above the dotted line but they’re not out of the relegation scrap just yet.

Supporters of the teams around them near the bottom of the Premier League will likely be keeping a close eye on how things pan out in east London but there may well be interest from the West Midlands as well.

Indeed, West Bromwich Albion fans should be hoping that Forest suffer defeat at the hands of West Ham this weekend.

That’s nothing to do with any potential dislike between the two fanbases after clashing in the Championship fairly regularly in recent years. No, the reason the Baggies support should want the Hammers to take all three points on Saturday is linked to head coach Carlos Corberan.

The Spaniard has done a phenomenal job since taking charge in October. Albion were 23rd at the time but the former Huddersfield Town boss has led them up the table and into play-off contention.

That has not gone unnoticed in the Premier League. Leeds United were strongly linked after Jesse Marsch’s exit, which led to a new contract for Corberan, and now West Ham are reportedly keen.

That’s according to The Guardian, who report that the Hammers view the 39-year-old is viewed as a future target should they need a replacement for David Moyes.

Elsewhere, journalist Ekrem Konur has claimed that Moyes could be relieved of his duties if West Ham are beaten in Saturday’s game against Forest.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League club believe Corberan is ready to make the step up now or is a replacement for further down the line but even the possibility of a club of their size coming calling for the Baggies boss is surely something that supporters will want to avoid.

Losing him now would be a massive blow as there have been signs that he can bring success at the Hawthorns, whether that’s this season or in the future.

As a result, Moyes departing is not something that any West Brom fan should be hoping for. They should hope that Forest aren’t able to win at the London Stadium on Saturday because if they do, it could be the first domino to fall in a series of events that ends with Albion searching for a new head coach once again.