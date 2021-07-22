Why Valerien Ismael should go all out for this 14-goal ace as West Brom search for transfer alternative: Opinion

West Bromwich Albion’s search for a proven goal scorer this summer continues as Valerien Ismael looks to add further to his talented squad.

Sheffield United’s David McGoldrick is the latest name to have been linked with a move to the Hawthorns in more recent times, with Football Insider claiming that the Baggies have made an approach for the experienced 33-year-old.

However these reports have since been rubbished by Joseph Masi of the Express and Star on Twitter, with the journalist stating that there is nothing at all in the rumours surrounding the Blades’ frontman.

I understand there is nothing in reports linking Albion with a move for David McGoldrick #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) July 22, 2021

Therefore it appears that West Brom are still very much stuck at the drawing board as they look to identify a target who has the ability to fire them back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

One particular player who could well be interested in a romantic reconciliation with Ismael is Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow, with the two men having worked brilliantly together to great effect last season at Oakwell.

The 26-year-old has seen his all round game develop ten fold over the past few years and has gradually become one of the best strikers that the Sky Bet Championship has had to offer in more recent times.

Indeed Woodrow could well be considered as something of a late bloomer by many after initially struggling for much of his time at boyhood club Fulham.

Daniel Stendel, Gerhard Struber and Ismael changed all of that when he moved to Yorkshire however and the 49 goals in just over 120 games that Woodrow has plundered underlines just how well he could do in an arguably better team.

Ismael largely started Woodrow as more of a lone target man during his time in the North and would have to find the right players in his current Albion squad to support the big number nine if he too joined the Oakwell exodus.

The likes of Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson would be perfect for these supporting roles as they are capable of cutting inside from wide areas and using the half spaces between the lines to their advantage.

In addition to this, Woodrow has regularly displayed his ability to link the play by dropping deep for the Tykes and he would undoubtedly add another string to Albion’s attacking arsenal, with Karlan Grant being more of a penalty box finisher than your architectural target man.

Barnsley would understandably show massive opposition to any sort of West Brom bid for their talisman, but as we have seen so far this summer, the Baggies have the pulling power and money talks, so if push came to shove, there is every chance that Woodrow would be keen to link up with his old club mates in the Midlands this summer.